2022-23 Portsmouth Lady Trojans season preview

2021-22 Finish: Division III Sectional Semifinals

2021-22 Seniors: Nia Trinadad, Tru Cofer

2022-23 Seniors: None

Quotes from Coach Amy Hughes (5th Season):

On the improvements of the junior high, varsity programs: “We’ve gradually gotten better, building the program from the ground up. The junior high team won the league and the tournament, went undefeated last season. They should have another great year this year. At the varsity level, some of the girls who were apart of that team have moved up to high school to join our returning players. We’ll most likely start two freshman, two sophomores, and a junior. It’ll take a little bit of time to get going this year. But next year, even with as young as we’ll be, we feel like we can compete with anybody in the state.”

On how Portsmouth wants to play:”We want to play full-go, pressure defense, fast break up and down the court. We’re going to try and use our speed, athletic ability and combine that with our girls basketball skills.”

On their non-league schedule: “We’re playing in a holiday tournament at Raceland that there’s a champion, eight teams and you can finish from first to eighth. That competition will be good for us, and it’s close enough where people can come watch. In the future, we’re looking to pick up Ashland Paul Blazer and Boyd County. The very best programs we can find, that’s who we want to play in the future.”

On competing in the postseason: “We probably can be competitive in the early tournaments. Hope to win a sectional, be competitive in the district and things like that. I think we have a chance to compete, and then the sky’s the limit after that.”