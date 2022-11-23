SSU men’s fall to Freed-Hardeman

Searching for their first win in this conference season, the Shawnee State men’s basketball team would travel to Freed-Hardeman University. After several comeback attempts, the Bears would see themselves fall 74-73.

Traveling in the Mid-South Conference has never proven to be an easy task, and the Lions would aim to protect their home court early. Going down by as much as 14 points in the first ten minutes, Shawnee would be playing a game of cat and mouse. Clawing back from the deficit, the Bear’s backcourt would play a pivotal role. Tre Baumgardner III and Brandon Beavers would combine to score 13 of the team’s final 15 points, helping to carry a single-point lead into the half.

Continuing the magnificent play of the Bear’s guards, Tre Beard would show the depth that Shawnee has. After shooting just two shots in the first half, he would score 11 points in the second on perfect efficiency. Beavers would also carry over his performance from late in the first half and add in 13 more points. Foul trouble would seemingly sink the Bears though, with Latavious Mitchell being held out of the game and the Lions shooting 24 free throws. A buzzer-beating three-pointer would narrow FHU’s lead, ending the game 74-73.

-Yet another double-double for Felix Uadiale, with 10 points and 10 rebounds

-Three Bears guards would score in double figures: Beavers (18), Beard (17), and Baumgardner III (14)

-Perfect night from the field for Tre Beard, shooting 6-6 including 5-5 from beyond the arc

The Bears will be back in action soon, facing off against the University of Pikeville. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 on November 22nd.

