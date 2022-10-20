OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Oct. 18, 2022 (Entering Week 10)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 22.4394, 2. Jackson (7-2) 22.3667, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-1) 22.0347, 4. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 21.6167, 5. Bellefontaine (8-1) 20.1722, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-1) 19.5611, 7. Chillicothe (7-2) 18.6778, 8. London (6-3) 18.4394, 9. Granville (7-2) 17.6889, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (7-2) 17.4343, 11. Cols. South (7-1) 16.7425, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) 13.7708, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 13.5222, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-2) 11.8264, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-5) 9.2389, 16. Zanesville (3-6) 5.3778, 17. Circleville (4-5) 5.2222, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-5) 5.1723, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-6) 4.3111, 20. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-5) 3.6161

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (8-1) 24.9988, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 22.4839, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 17.8469, 4. Cols. East (7-1) 17.7086, 5. New Lexington (8-1) 17.1778, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-2) 17.1315, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 15.378, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (7-2) 14.6465, 9. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-5) 12.3182, 10. Cambridge (7-2) 11.8535, 11. Carrollton (6-3) 9.9615, 12. McArthur Vinton County (5-4) 9.6556, 13. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 8.7222, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-3) 8.125, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (4-5) 7.9167, 16. Newark Licking Valley (4-5) 7.6222, 17. Zanesville Maysville (5-4) 6.8167, 18. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-5) 6.7708, 19. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.2895, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-4) 5.184

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 19.0909, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 16.1389, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 16.119, 4. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-3) 15.7944, 5. Urbana (7-2) 12.8687, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.0889, 7. Reading (7-2) 11.7879, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-4) 11.7056, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 10.6304, 10. St. Paris Graham Local (4-5) 10.4056, 11. Waverly (4-5) 9.1313, 12. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 8.9167, 13. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 8.0833, 14. Day. Northridge (6-2) 8.0379, 15. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-5) 7.9495, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-5) 7.85, 17. Eaton (5-4) 7.5278, 18. Cleves Taylor (3-6) 5.8, 19. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 5.7111, 20. Day. Dunbar (3-6) 4.5278

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (9-0) 27.9545, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-0) 22.9236, 3. Barnesville (9-0) 17.95, 4. Centerburg (8-1) 16.7, 5. Portsmouth West (8-1) 16.0944, 6. Wheelersburg (7-2) 14.9343, 7. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 13.4305, 8. Portsmouth (6-3) 13.3435, 9. Proctorville Fairland (6-3) 12.9333, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-2) 11.0505, 11. McDermott Northwest (6-3) 9.9, 12. Heath (5-4) 8.8522, 13. Minford (5-4) 6.5889, 14. Piketon (5-4) 6.3444, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-5) 6.0079, 16. Utica (3-6) 5.7902, 17. Pomeroy Meigs (5-4) 5.4949, 18. Albany Alexander (5-4) 5.3788, 19. South Point (3-6) 5.25, 20. Chesapeake (2-7) 2.596

Region 20 – 1. Springfield Northeastern (9-0) 20.95, 2. Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-0) 20.8944, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (8-0) 19.7184, 4. Germantown Valley View (8-1) 19.5505, 5. Cin. Madeira (9-0) 18.8167, 6. Brookville (8-1) 15.5167, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (8-1) 15.3131, 8. Blanchester (6-3) 11.5667, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 11.4375, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.3403, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-4) 9.7951, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-3) 8.1875, 13. Waynesville (3-6) 6.9556, 14. Springfield Greenon (4-5) 6.4697, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (5-3) 5.7757, 16. Cin. North College Hill (2-5) 5.5513, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 5.4293, 18. Carlisle (3-6) 4.1717, 19. Cin. Mariemont (3-6) 3.6556, 20. Norwood (2-7) 3.4399

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 20.5764, 2. Nelsonville-York (8-1) 14.0465, 3. Bellaire (5-4) 12.5603, 4. Newcomerstown (7-2) 11.5278, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-3) 10.6919, 6. Ironton Rock Hill (5-4) 10.6056, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-3) 10.3944, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) 10.2889, 9. Loudonville (5-4) 9.4778, 10. Worthington Christian (6-3) 9.2944, 11. Mount Gilead (5-4) 9.1667, 12. Malvern (7-2) 8.2444, 13. West Jefferson (4-5) 7.9899, 14. Galion Northmor (5-4) 6.7167, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 4.9653, 16. Marion Elgin (4-5) 4.4111, 17. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-6) 3.4167, 18. Martins Ferry (4-5) 3.0764, 19. Grandview Hts. (2-7) 2.8637, 20. Glouster Trimble (2-7) 2.298

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.3833, 2. Harrod Allen East (8-1) 15.7889, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 14.197, 4. Williamsburg (7-2) 13.2273, 5. Versailles (6-3) 12.1667, 6. Cin. Country Day (7-1) 11.8214, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 11.5389, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-4) 9.8081, 9. Chillicothe Huntington (5-4) 8.1333, 10. New Paris National Trail (6-3) 7.8753, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 7.4747, 12. North Lewisburg Triad (3-6) 5.8283, 13. Cin. Deer Park (4-5) 5.7374, 14. Beaver Eastern (3-6) 5.3182, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-6) 5.1889, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-5) 4.2333, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 3.9833, 18. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-5) 3.5659, 19. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 3.4278, 20. Anna (3-6) 3.3778

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (6-1) 18.4732, 2. Hannibal River (8-1) 12.7944, 3. Waterford (6-3) 9.9955, 4. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 9.6791, 5. Caldwell (8-1) 9.6515, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (6-3) 6.7211, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-4) 6.3434, 8. Bridgeport (4-5) 6.0347, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-5) 5.1638, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-5) 5.1611, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-5) 4.8924, 12. Racine Southern (4-5) 4.6319, 13. New Matamoras Frontier (3-6) 3.0972, 14. Corning Miller (3-6) 2.9899, 15. Shadyside (2-7) 2.3472, 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-7) 2.0852, 17. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-7) 1.9444, 18. Beallsville (2-7) 1.5824, 19. Manchester (1-6) 0.943, 20. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-7) 0.7778