OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 9

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon.

Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association High School Football Notebook.

* On Friday, Oct. 7, Pike Eastern junior quarterback Dylan Morton broke the school’s single-game passing record in the Eagles’ 35-28 loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame. Morton completed 17-of-28 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Sophomore receiver Tucker Leist caught nine of those for 210 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, breaking a school record for receptions in a game and receiving yards. On Friday, Oct. 14, Morton showcased his leg, booting a 33-yard field goal that ultimately sealed a 23-21 victory for the Eagles at McDermott Northwest. It was the first made field goal in program history. Morton also completed 10-of-21 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and added four carries for 14 yards.

* Wheelersburg senior Eric Lattimore rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries, and caught three passes for 37 yards, in the Pirates’ 35-14 victory over Lucasville Valley. Pirates junior placekicker Connor Estep added five more extra-point kicks, as he remains perfect on the season at 41-for-41.

* Coldwater overcame losing its starting quarterback Marcel Blasingame to injury in the first half to defeat Versailles 35-34 in overtime to remain unbeaten and set up a winner-take-all game for the Midwest Athletic Conference title this Friday night at Cavalier Stadium against Marion Local. Wide Receiver Braylen Harlamert, who had not regularly played quarterback since junior high, passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and two more scores. Coldwater rallied to tie the game at 28-all with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, and scored first in the overtime. Versailles scored a touchdown on its OT possession, but Coldwater stuffed the two-point conversion attempt to end the game.

* Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak was 27-for-33 passing for 472 yards and three scores in the Broncos’ 32-14 win over Wilmington. He also ran for 38 yards.