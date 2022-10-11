Seven straight for the Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Make it seven straight for the Portsmouth West Senators.

West secured a 42-20 home win over visiting Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play in week eight on Friday night — improving its overall mark to 7-1 (3-0 SOC II).

West’s offense outgained Valley 500-209, as its defense surrendered just one rushing yard to the Indians.

Senior running back Ryan Sissel found the end zone three times on the ground, totaling 169 yards on 30 rushing attempts.

Junior Jeffery Bishop scored the game’s first touchdown with a seven-yard run with 11:44 left in the first quarter.

Junior receiver Cole Tipton caught a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin — including a 31-yard grab that gave West a 28-6 lead with 5:23 left until halftime.

Tipton tallied 113 yards on five receptions in the win.

Carson Malnar made all six of his extra-point attempts.

Valley falls to 3-5 (1-2 SOC II), despite having an efficient passing game in its road defeat to the Senators.

Senior quarterback George Arnett connected with senior Colton Buckle for each of Valley’s touchdowns.

One of them went for 74 yards, while another went for 41 yards.

The pair combined for 180 yards through the air on Buckle’s game-high seven receptions.

Valley travels to Wheelersburg in week nine, while West will travel to Oak Hill.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 6 6 8 0 — 20

West 14 14 7 7 — 42

Scoring plays

W — Jeffery Bishop, 7-yard run (Carson Malnar XP good); 7-0 W 11:44 1Q

W — Ryan Sissel, 2-yard run (Carson Malnar XP good); 14-0 W 7:51 1Q

V — Colton Buckle, 8-yard pass from George Arnett (XP no good); 14-6 W 2:07 1Q

W — Ryan Sissel, 4-yard run (Carson Malnar XP good); 21-6 W 10:50 2Q

W — Cole Tipton, 31-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar XP good); 28-6 W 5:23 2Q

V — Colton Buckle, 74-yard pass from George Arnett (2-point conversion failed); 28-12 W 4:35 2Q

W — Ryan Sissel, 2-yard run (Carson Malnar XP good); 35-12 W 8:13 3Q

V — Colton Buckle, 41-yard pass from George Arnett (2-point conversion good); 35-20 W 6:22 3Q

W — Cole Tipton, 10-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar XP good); 42-20 W 3:15 4Q

Team Stats Valley West Yards (Pass-Rush) 209 (208-1) 500 (223-277) Plays 42 74 First Downs 9 26 Turnovers 1 0 Penalties 8 for 54 yards 8 for 67 yards Time of Possession 17:52 30:08

Individual stats

Passing — George Arnett (V) 11/22 208 yards 3TD, INT; Mitchell Irwin (W) 11/22 223 yards 2TD

Rushing — Colton Buckle (V) 10-26, Gabe McNeil (V) 7-6, George Arnett (V) 4-(-31); Ryan Sissel (W) 30-169 3TD, Mitchell Irwin (W) 9-48, Jeffery Bishop (W) 5-29 TD, Hayden Lore (W) 4-19, Brandon Barfield (W) 2-15

Receiving — Colton Buckle (V) 7-180 3TD, Hunter Edwards (V) 2-18, Carter Nickel (V) 1-5, Aiden Waughtel (V) 1-5; Cole Tipton (W) 5-113 2TD, Ryan Sissel (W) 2-40, Jeffery Bishop (W) 1-43, Alex Blevins (W) 2-15, Trevor Fike (W) 1-12

Portsmouth West senior Ryan Sissel (23) totaled 169 yards on 30 carries and scored three touchdowns during the Senators’ home win over Valley in week eight. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Ryan-Sissel-West-Valley.jpg Portsmouth West senior Ryan Sissel (23) totaled 169 yards on 30 carries and scored three touchdowns during the Senators’ home win over Valley in week eight. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com

West tops Valley, 42-20

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

