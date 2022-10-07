SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 5 & 6

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 5

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Huntington 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-12)

Minford 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-17)

West 3, Eastern 0

Peebles 3, Clay 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-6)

Fairfield 3, Northwest 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-17)

New Boston at Coal Grove, no report

Boys Soccer

Ironton St. Joseph 2, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 1

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 6

Volleyball

South Webster 3, West 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-11)

Minford 3, Valley 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21)

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-9)

Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-15)

Green 3, Symmes Valley 2 (17-25, 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 15-6)

Western 3, East 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-21)

South Point 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-14)

Chesapeake 3, Rock Hill 1

Fairland at Coal Grove, no report

Gallia Academy at Ironton, no report

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Valley 0

South Webster 8, West 1

Athens 2, Minford 0

Peebles 11, Clay 2

Unioto 13, Waverly 0

West Union 3, Western 1

Chesapeake 3, Rock Hill 2

South Point 12, Portsmouth 0

Girls Soccer

Athens 2, Minford 0

Unioto 7, Waverly 0