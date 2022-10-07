SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 5 & 6

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 5
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Huntington 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-12)
Minford 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-17)
West 3, Eastern 0
Peebles 3, Clay 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-6)
Fairfield 3, Northwest 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-17)
New Boston at Coal Grove, no report
Boys Soccer
Ironton St. Joseph 2, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 1
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 6
Volleyball
South Webster 3, West 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-11)
Minford 3, Valley 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21)
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-9)
Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-15)
Green 3, Symmes Valley 2 (17-25, 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 15-6)
Western 3, East 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-21)
South Point 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-14)
Chesapeake 3, Rock Hill 1
Fairland at Coal Grove, no report
Gallia Academy at Ironton, no report
Boys Soccer
Wheelersburg 4, Valley 0
South Webster 8, West 1
Athens 2, Minford 0
Peebles 11, Clay 2
Unioto 13, Waverly 0
West Union 3, Western 1
Chesapeake 3, Rock Hill 2
South Point 12, Portsmouth 0
Girls Soccer
Athens 2, Minford 0
Unioto 7, Waverly 0