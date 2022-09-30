Minford’s Akers, ND’s Kirby and Lansing win SOC tournaments

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The 2022 Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis tournaments took place at a different venue than Shawnee State’s Daehler Tennis Center — as the newly constructed tennis courts at Portsmouth West High School hosted the event.

Minford senior Addy Akers earned Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors by winning the singles tournament, which also guaranteed her a spot on the all-SOC first team.

Joining Akers on the singles first team was Notre Dame’s Katherine Nelson, who was the runner-up, Waverly’s Blossom Smith, and Notre Dame’s Savannah Holtgrewe.

The Lady Titans tennis team won SOC championship for the first time in school history during the regular season, as ND coach Crystal Thomas was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Notre Dame’s doubles team of Charlee Lansing and Ella Kirby won the doubles tournament and were joined by Minford’s Kailey Schaffer and Addi Lute (runner-up) on the SOC First Team.

Notre Dame’s Ella Kirby (left) and Charlee Lansing (right) claimed first place in the SOC doubles tournament held at Portsmouth West. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_5434.jpg Notre Dame’s Ella Kirby (left) and Charlee Lansing (right) claimed first place in the SOC doubles tournament held at Portsmouth West. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford senior Addy Akers earned Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors by winning the singles bracket during this week’s SOC tournament held at Portsmouth West. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_5495.jpg Minford senior Addy Akers earned Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors by winning the singles bracket during this week’s SOC tournament held at Portsmouth West. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis first team members. Pictured (L-R): Ella Kirby (ND), Charlee Lansing (ND), Blossom Smith (Wav.), Katherine Nelson (ND), Savannah Holtgrewe (ND), Addy Akers (M), Kailey Schaffer (M), Addi Lute (M). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_SOC-Tennis.jpeg The Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis first team members. Pictured (L-R): Ella Kirby (ND), Charlee Lansing (ND), Blossom Smith (Wav.), Katherine Nelson (ND), Savannah Holtgrewe (ND), Addy Akers (M), Kailey Schaffer (M), Addi Lute (M). Submitted photo

