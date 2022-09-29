OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 6

COLUMBUS — High school football teams all around Ohio went into Week 6 wanting to make a statement as the second half of the season got underway.

Here are some of the top highlights from all around the state compiled by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

* Coldwater celebrated an emotional Homecoming with a 49-0 win over Rockford Parkway. The game came two days after Hall of Fame baseball coach Brian Harlamert died suddenly at the age of 51. Brian’s son Evan Harlamert had five catches for 45 yards with two touchdowns in the victory. Twin brothers AJ and Braylen Harlamert (nephews of Brian Harlamert) also played and combined for five catches for 78 yards in the game.

* Blayton Reid of Logan Elm rushed for a program record 310 yards in a 35-14 win over Fairfield Union.

* Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak was 20-for-31 for 302 yards passing and three touchdowns, plus he ran for 108 yards and a score in then Broncos’ 36-30 win over New Richmond.

* Licking Heights senior D.J. Fillmore, who won the Division I state long jump last year, used his athleticism and speed to block a punt and return it 34 yards for a touchdown in the 28-18 win against unbeaten Granville. The Hornets(4-2) have knocked off two state-ranked teams in a row, last week handing Newark Catholic (Division VII Region 27) its first loss.

* Week 7 brings a number of rivalry games in Northeast Ohio and matchups that could determine conference champions. Division VI powerhouse Kirtland (6-0) plays host to Perry (5-1), which hopes to make a run in Division V, but first must disrupt Kirtland’s Chagrin Valley Conference dominance — and 51-game winning streak in the regular season.

* Coal Grove running back Chase Hall rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries in the Hornets’ 43-42 Ohio Valley Conference loss against Portsmouth on Friday night. Hall had two two-point conversion runs as well, and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Of the Hornets’ 42 points, Hall had 40 of them.

* Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan completed 19-of-26 passes for four touchdowns and 300 yards, and rushed for 61 yards on 11 carries, in the Trojans’ 43-42 win at previously-undefeated Coal Grove on Friday night. Duncan’s cousin, Jayden Duncan, made seven receptions for 150 yards with three touchdowns.

* Portsmouth West senior Ryan Sissel rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, and made 17 tackles from his linebacker position, in the Senators’ 49-42 win over Waverly on Friday night. West junior Jeffery Bishop caught five passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

* Wheelersburg senior Eric Lattimore rushed for a 54-yard touchdown, returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, and caught three passes for 35 yards in the Pirates’ 42-0 win over Minford on Friday night.

*Lucasville Valley senior George Arnett completed a 43-yard pass for a touchdown, caught a 29-yard pass for a touchdown, rushed for a 1-yard touchdown run, and made a defensive interception in the Indians’ 35-7 win at Oak Hill on Friday night.