OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Sept. 27, 2022 (Entering Week 7)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 14.1667, 2. Chillicothe (5-1) 12.0833, 3. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 11.7667, 4. Washington C.H. Washington (5-1) 10.6641, 5. Jackson (4-2) 10.5333, 6. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-1) 10.5153, 7. Granville (5-1) 10.3833, 8. London (4-2) 9.9823, 9. Bellefontaine (5-1) 9.95, 10. Cols. South (5-0) 9.786, 11. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 9.7, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 7.1833, 13. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 6.1222, 14. Zanesville (3-3) 5.3667, 15. Circleville (4-2) 5.2833, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 5.0859, 17. Cols. Beechcroft (3-2) 4.7793, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-2) 4.1977, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-4) 3.9833, 20. Marietta (2-4) 2.4003

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (6-0) 13.8333, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 10.7601, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (5-1) 10.596, 4. Cols. East (5-0) 9.7442, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 9.5119, 6. St. Clairsville (4-2) 9.4871, 7. New Lexington (5-1) 9.3333, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 8.5149, 9. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 6.8833, 10. Carrollton (5-1) 6.5833, 11. McConnelsville Morgan (4-2) 6.45, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-2) 6.0833, 13. Cambridge (4-2) 4.6833, 14. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 4.3833, 15. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-3) 4.3115, 16. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-4) 4.2667, 17. Warsaw River View (3-3) 4.1333, 18. KIPP Columbus (3-3) 3.6143, 19. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 3.0333, 20. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 2.65

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 11.4798, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (6-0) 10.35, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-1) 10.1833, 4. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 8.45, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.8667, 6. Urbana (4-2) 7.6768, 7. Cin. Taft (4-2) 7.15, 8. Reading (4-2) 6.6869, 9. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 6.45, 10. Eaton (4-2) 6.3167, 11. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5.1444, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (2-4) 4.9333, 13. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 4.6833, 14. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 4.35, 15. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 3.8167, 16. Waverly (2-4) 3.3157, 17. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-4) 3.2667, 18. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2-4) 3.1167, 19. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-4) 2.4571, 20. Tipp City Bethel (2-4) 2.4116

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (6-0) 14.3106, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-0) 12.1014, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 12.0843, 4. Barnesville (6-0) 9.2167, 5. Portsmouth West (5-1) 8.3833, 6. Wheelersburg (4-2) 7.8167, 7. Centerburg (5-1) 7.4333, 8. Portsmouth (3-3) 6.8469, 9. Proctorville Fairland (4-2) 6.8333, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2) 5.8914, 11. McDermott Northwest (4-2) 5.3833, 12. Minford (4-2) 5.3667, 13. Heath (3-3) 5.1768, 14. Utica (2-4) 4.1344, 15. South Point (2-4) 4.1, 16. Albany Alexander (4-2) 3.3535, 17. Bidwell River Valley (2-4) 2.7833, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-4) 2.7416, 19. Piketon (2-4) 2.5833, 20. Chesapeake (2-4) 2.2273

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-0) 11.9, 2. Cin. Madeira (6-0) 11.0667, 3. Springfield Northeastern (6-0) 11.0333, 4. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 10.75, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (6-0) 10.55, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 9.5833, 7. Brookville (5-1) 8.75, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 7.1979, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-1) 6.4778, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 5.8759, 11. Waynesville (3-3) 5.7833, 12. Blanchester (4-2) 5.4, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-2) 3.8654, 14. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-4) 3.5556, 15. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 3.5333, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.2491, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 2.5023, 18. Carlisle (2-4) 2.1742, 19. Norwood (1-5) 1.8833, 20. Williamsport Westfall (2-4) 1.7333

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 9.6237, 2. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 9.0833, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-1) 7.3737, 4. Nelsonville-York (5-1) 7.0527, 5. Bellaire (3-3) 6.4035, 6. Mount Gilead (4-2) 5.6833, 7. Malvern (5-1) 5.6167, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.5, 9. Ironton Rock Hill (3-3) 5.45, 10. Galion Northmor (4-2) 5.2333, 10. Newcomerstown (4-2) 5.2333, 12. West Jefferson (3-3) 5.1313, 13. Grove City Christian (4-2) 4.5782, 14. Loudonville (2-4) 3.4833, 15. Worthington Christian (3-3) 2.8833, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-4) 2.2727, 17. Howard East Knox (2-4) 1.7667, 18. Martins Ferry (2-4) 1.6259, 19. Marion Elgin (2-4) 1.6, 20. Lore City Buckeye Trail (1-5) 1.3333, 20. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (1-5) 1.3333

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 14.4167, 2. Williamsburg (5-1) 8.3838, 3. Versailles (4-2) 7.95, 4. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 7.6167, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-2) 7.3667, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1) 6.9899, 7. New Paris National Trail (5-1) 6.6818, 8. Cin. Country Day (4-1) 6.65, 9. West Liberty-Salem (4-2) 6.3182, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (3-3) 4.3833, 11. Lucasville Valley (3-3) 3.8333, 12. Rockford Parkway (2-4) 3.0667, 13. Cin. Deer Park (2-4) 2.7803, 14. North Lewisburg Triad (2-4) 2.697, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 2.4333, 16. Frankfort Adena (2-4) 2.4, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-4) 2.3611, 18. Arcanum (2-4) 1.9667, 19. Anna (2-4) 1.7333, 20. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-4) 1.5707

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Catholic (3-1) 8.9375, 2. Franklin Furnace Green (6-0) 6.3788, 3. Hannibal River (5-1) 6.346, 4. Caldwell (6-0) 5.4848, 5. Reedsville Eastern (4-2) 5.1263, 6. Waterford (3-3) 4.0782, 7. Bridgeport (3-3) 3.9896, 8. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 3.86, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4) 2.65, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-4) 2.3292, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (2-4) 2.2381, 12. Racine Southern (2-4) 1.5238, 13. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-4) 1.5202, 14. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-4) 1.5167, 15. Beallsville (2-4) 1.1667, 16. Shadyside (1-5) 0.75, 17. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-5) 0.6667, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-5) 0.5833, 18. Corning Miller (1-5) 0.5833, 20. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-6) 0, 20. Manchester (0-5) 0, 20. Millersport (0-5) 0