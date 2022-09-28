Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 27


Volleyball

West 3, Minford 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-15)

Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-9)

Portsmouth 3, Coal Grove 2 (15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12)

Fairland 3, South Point 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-12)

Green 3, East 0

Boys Soccer

Northwest 3, Peebles 1

Ironton St. Joseph 9, Western 0

New Boston 1, Clay 0

Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 1

Fairland 2, South Point 2

Ashland (Ky.) 2, Rock Hill 1

Girls Soccer

Minford 10, Zane Trace 0

Gallia Academy 4, Chesapeake 1

South Point 5, Fairland 1

Russell (Ky.) 4, Rock Hill 1

