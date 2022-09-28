SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 27
Volleyball
West 3, Minford 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-15)
Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-9)
Portsmouth 3, Coal Grove 2 (15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12)
Fairland 3, South Point 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-12)
Green 3, East 0
Boys Soccer
Northwest 3, Peebles 1
Ironton St. Joseph 9, Western 0
New Boston 1, Clay 0
Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 1
Fairland 2, South Point 2
Ashland (Ky.) 2, Rock Hill 1
Girls Soccer
Minford 10, Zane Trace 0
Gallia Academy 4, Chesapeake 1
South Point 5, Fairland 1
Russell (Ky.) 4, Rock Hill 1