OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 5

COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived.

With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially into the second half.

Let’s check out some of the top performances that stood out during the final week of the first half of the season with this week’s OPSWA High School Football Notebook.

* CNBC was at the Centerville-Northmont game doing a special on the technology inside Centerville’s helmets. The Elks have special sensors in their Riddell helmets which collects data on hits to the head. The data is used to correct bad techniques and to track possible head injuries.

* Gallia Academy quarterback Brody Fellure rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and completed 10-of-18 passes for 170 yards in the Blue Devils’ 36-34 win at Portsmouth on Friday night.

* Franklin Furnace Green running back Nathaniel Brannigan rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in the Bobcats’ 43-18 win at Ashland Fairview (Ky.) on Friday night.

* McDermott Northwest running back Wyatt Brackman rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries, and caught one of only two Mohawk pass completions, in the Mohawks’ 37-22 victory at Lucasville Valley on Friday night. Northwest’s win over Valley snapped the Mohawks’ 17-game losing streak to the archrival Indians, as their last win in the series came in 2000. The two did not play between 2014 and 2018.

* Portsmouth Notre Dame running back Gavin Hart rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in the Titans’ 62-26 win at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Friday night.

* Portsmouth West senior Ryan Sissel rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, and had 13 tackles and a tipped pass on defense in the Senators’ 42-8 win over Columbus KIPP on Friday night.

* Wheelersburg placekicker Connor Estep accounted for all dozen Pirate points in their 20-12 loss to Jackson on Friday night. Estep is now 5-of-5 on field-goal attempts this season, including makes of 24, 37, 40 and 37 against the Ironmen. His other field goal came against Ironton in the opener, as he is also 16-of-16 on extra-point kicks this season.

* Defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie won its first game of the year, 31-17 over Division II Harrison. The Falcons did not attempt a pass, rushing 49 times for 343 yards.