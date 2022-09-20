Falcons fly past Astros

MINFORD — A flurry of big plays and a stout defensive performance helped the Minford Falcons earn a 41-7 home win over visiting East Clinton on Friday night.

After defeating the Astros 16-14 a season ago on a last-second field goal by Myles Montgomery, the Falcons kept the drama out of things this go-around during their 34-point victory.

In total, the Minford offense outgained East Clinton 411-161 in total yardage, while limiting EC to just seven first downs in the contest.

Falcons junior Jeffrey Pica found the end zone four times — twice through the air on 53-yard touchdown passes from Peyton Caudill and twice more on the ground on carries of four and 37 yards.

Pica combined for 187 yards (106 receiving and 81 rushing) on 10 carries and two receptions to go with his four-touchdown performance.

Sophomore Tysen Kingery had a 10-yard touchdown run with 4:13 to play in the second quarter that gave the Falcons a 21-0 lead.

Kingery chipped in 77 yards on only eight carries, as Bennett Kayser caught three passes for 88 yards.

Caudill completed 8-of-11 altogether for 224.

After EC responded with a touchdown by Isaiah Conger with under two minutes left in the first half, Minford answered right back before the break — as Caudill capped a scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Montgomery made his first five extra-point kicks, as he attempted six all told.

Minford (4-1) will travel to Ed Miller Stadium on Friday to face Wheelersburg (3-2) in their Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener.

* * *

East Clinton o 7 0 0 — 7

Minford 14 14 13 0 —41

M — Jeffrey Pica, 4-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 5:50, 1st (7-0 M)

M— Jeffrey Pica, 53-yard pass from Peyton Caudill (Myles Montgomery kick), 4:09, 1st (14-0 M)

M — Tysen Kingery, 10-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 4:13, 2nd (21-0 M)

EC — Isaiah Conger, 1-yard run (Max Crowe kick), 1:52, 2nd (21-7 M)

M — Peyton Caudill, 1-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), :34.5, 2nd (28-7 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 53-yard pass from Peyton Caudill (Myles Montgomery kick), 11:05, 3rd (35-7 M)

M— Jeffrey Pica, 37-yard run (kick failed), 5:48, 3rd (41-7 M)

Team Statistics

EC M

First downs 7 10

Scrimmage plays 36 41

Rushes-yards 29-121 30-187

Passing yards 40 224

Total yards 161 411

Cmp-Att-Int. 2-7-0 8-11-1

Fumbles-lost NA NA

Penalties-yards 3-35 5-40

Punts-Ave. NA NA

Time of possession 27:44 20:16

— — —

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — East Clinton: Dameon Williams 12-59, Glenn Peacock 5-45, Isaiah Conger 8-15 TD, Brody McCulley 1-5, Landon Brockman 1-0, Christopher Rider 1-(-1), Max Crowe 1-(-2); Minford: Jeffrey Pica 10-81 2TD, Tysen Kingery 8-77 TD, Peyton Caudill 4-18 TD, Mason Bradley 2-7, J.D. Matiz 1-5, Randall Schreick 2-4, Keagan Rowe 1-0, Curtis Glenn 2-(-5)

PASSING —East Clinton: Lukas Runk 2-7-0-40; Minford: Peyton Caudill 8-11-1-224 2TD

RECEIVING —East Clinton: Dameon Williams 1-26, Isaiah Conger 1-14; Minford: Jeffrey Pica 2-106 2TD, Bennett Kayser 3-88, Mason Book 2-28, Randall Schreick 1-2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Minford-logo-3-1-3.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved