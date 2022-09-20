Bobcats ground Eagles, move to 5-0

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Green Bobcats entered the 2022 season unscathed. And through the team’s non-conference schedule, they remain so.

The Bobcats traveled to Fairview (Ky.) on Friday night and escaped Westwood with a 43-18 victory — improving their record to 5-0 as the Southern Ohio Conference Division I teams begin their league slate in week six.

As a team, Green ran for 416 yards on 57 carries — dominating the trenches in their 25-point road win.

Bobcat junior Nathaniel Brannigan found the end zone four times on the ground, rushing for a game-high 244 yards on 33 carries.

Landon Lodwick totaled 84 yards rushing on 12 carries with a touchdown, while quarterback Abe McBee scored an 18-yard rushing touchdown with 5:39 left in the second quarter.

“We were able to establish a solid attack on the ground and tried to take advantage of what they were giving us,” Green coach Chad Coffman said. “The boys worked really hard to move to 5-0.”

Both teams lost two fumbles, as the Green defense picked off two Fairview passes during the contest as part of four forced turnovers.

In total, the Bobcat defense allowed just 12 first downs and 282 yards.

“Our defense really set the tone at the beginning of the game,” Coffman said. “Abe McBee made several really big defensive plays that impacted the game.”

McBee finished the scoring off with a safety, thanks to tackling an Eagle wide receiver in the end zone.

Quincy Merrill made his first five extra-point kicks, as he attempted six all told.

Thanks to their 5-0 start, Green found themselves just outside of the top 10 in the Division VII Ohio AP High School Football poll.

The Bobcats received 40 poll points to place 11th in the poll, behind 10th-place McComb who earned 42 poll points.

Green hosts Symmes Valley on Friday (Sept. 23) in their SOC I opener.

“We will need a great week of practice as we gear up for SOC I play. Symmes Valley is a great program with great tradition,” Coffman said. “We will need to have our best week yet against them Friday night.”

* * *

Green 14 14 7 8 — 43

Fairview 0 12 6 0 —18

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 3-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 4:26, 1st (7-0 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 11-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 1:15, 1st (14-0 G)

F — Austin Miller, 24-yard run (pass failed), 9:55, 2nd (14-6 G)

G — Abe McBee, 18-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 5:39, 2nd (21-6 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 13-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), :56, 2nd (28-6 G)

F — Cade Thomas, 30-yard pass from Austin Miller (run failed), :12, 2nd (28-12 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 23-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 10:33, 3rd (35-12 G)

F — Austin Miller, 3-yard run (run failed), 4:44, 3rd (35-18 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 5-yard run (kick failed), 11:55, 4th (41-18 G)

G — Safety, Abe McBee tackle Fairview player in end zone, 3:44, 4th (43-18 G)

Team Statistics

G F

First downs 16 12

Scrimmage plays 60 49

Rushes-yards 57-416 20-167

Passing yards 0 115

Total yards 416 282

Cmp-Att-Int. 0-3-0 15-29-2

Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-2

Penalties (No.-Yds) 7-70 6-55

Punts-Ave. 3-29.7 4-25

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 33-244 4TD, Landan Lodwick 12-84 TD, Blake Smith 4-57, Abe McBee 4-27 TD, Trevor Sparks 2-5, Team 2-(-1); Fairview: Cade Thomas 13-66, Austin Miller 5-86 2TD, Chris Harper 2-15

PASSING — Green: Abe McBee 0-2-0-0, Jon Knapp 0-1-0-0; Fairview: Austin Miller 15-29-2-115 TD

RECEIVING —Green: none; Fairview: Xavien Kouns 6-26, Cade Thomas 3-40 TD, Jeremy Harper 3-30, Brayden Mills 1-10, Bubba Day 2-9

Staff report

