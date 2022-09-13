Senators roll past Rockets

WEST PORTSMOUTH —The West Senators stymied the Wellston Golden Rockets to 77 total yards, Ryan Sissel scored on four touchdown runs, and Mitchell Irwin’s only two pass attempts went for 113 yards and two touchdowns to Jeffery Bishop.

Indeed, it was an easy night at the football office — better known on the West side as “The Rock” — for the host Senators.

West won its third consecutive contest and second straight at home, having no trouble with the rebuilding Golden Rockets by a count of 49-7.

The Senators, having played two of four home games in a row at the refurbished “Rock”, are now 3-1 —as Division IV and 2-2 Columbus KIPP comes calling this Friday night, for an all-important non-league affair as Southern Ohio Conference Division II play begins the following week.

Against winless Wellston (o-4), the Senators had the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running clock going all throughout the second half.

Within a dozen minutes of each other in the opening half, the senior quarterback Irwin completed a pair of touchdown tosses to Bishop —a 66-yarder only a minute and 13 seconds into the first quarter and a 47-yarder only 10 seconds into the second.

The rest of the West offense was ALL on the ground —with the senior standout Sissel scoring twice from six yards, once from five, and a 40-yard dash only two minutes and 21 seconds into the second quarter which put the running-clock rule in effect.

Mason Parker, with a 36-yard jaunt with a minute and 37 seconds left before halftime, made it 49-0 in favor of West —as placekicker Carson Malnar notched all seven of his extra-point attempts.

The Senators rushed for 315 yards on 32 totes, as Sissel went for 212 yards on his 18 tries.

Parker pitched in 44 yards on his three touches.

Defensively, West recovered one Wellston lost fumble, doubled up the Golden Rockets 12-6 in first downs, and forced seven Wellston punts.

Johnny Scott, the quarterback who had Wellston’s only score on a 2-yard touchdown run to avert the shutout late in the third quarter, had 33 yards on 13 carries —and completed 2-of-8 passes for 19 yards.

Blevins came up with the fumble recovery for the Senators, as Brandon Barfield forced it.

* * *

Wellston 0 0 7 0 —7

West 21 28 0 0 — 49

West — Jeffery Bishop, 66-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 10:47, 1st (7-0 West)

West — Ryan Sissel, 6-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 6:41, 1st (14-0 West)

West —Ryan Sissel, 5-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 2:56, 1st (21-0 West)

West —Jeffery Bishop, 47-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 11:50, 2nd (28-0 West)

West —Ryan Sissel, 40-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 9:39, 2nd (35-0 West)

West —Ryan Sissel, 6-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 3:19, 2nd (42-0 West)

West— Mason Parker, 36-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 1:37, 2nd (49-0 West)

W — Johnny Scott, 2-yard run (Mike Weber kick), :49, 3rd (49-7 West)

Team Statistics

W West

First downs 6 12

Scrimmage plays 42 34

Rushes-yards 33-58 32-315

Passing yards 19 113

Total yards 77 428

Cmp-Att-Int. 3-9-0 2-2-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-20 6-42

Punts-Ave. 7-31.4 3-38.7

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Wellston: Johnny Scott 13-33 TD; West: Ryan Sissel 18-212 4TD, Mason Parker 3-44 TD, Brandon Anderson 1-27, Brandon Barfield 1-9, Mason Smith 5-2, Micah Barnes 2-5, Brody Hall 1-(-5), Matthew Johnson 1-1

PASSING — Wellston: Johnny Scott 2-8-0-19; West: Mitchell Irwin 2-2-0-113 2TD

RECEIVING —Wellston: not available; West: Jeffery Bishop 2-113 2TD

West’s Brandon Barfield (19) tackles a Wellston ballcarrier as Senator teammate Alex Blevins (11) assists during Friday night’s non-league football game at West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Wellston-West-Barfield.jpg West’s Brandon Barfield (19) tackles a Wellston ballcarrier as Senator teammate Alex Blevins (11) assists during Friday night’s non-league football game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved