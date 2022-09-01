Clay competes in tri-match

PIKETON — Another triangular golf match on Wednesday with the Clay Panthers, and another opportunity at improvement.

While the Panthers once again did not have enough golfers to post a team score, as four players are the minimum for that, Clay’s Tristan Large shared match medalist honors —with a 52 at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club.

Large tied Green’s Keifer McCalvin for that lowest nine-hole round.

Other Clay competitors included Marshall Thorton with a 60 and Cayden McKenzie with a 63.

Green fired a team total of 228, while Western was the other team to partake with a 235.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Clay_Logo-3-.jpeg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved