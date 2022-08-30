Bobcats blank Irish, 40-0

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Two home games in the brand-spanking new Green High School football stadium, and it’s two triumphs over a pair of Fairfield County clubs.

In the opener, the host Bobcats edged out Fairfield Christian Academy in overtime, 15-13.

On Friday night, no nailbiter necessary, as Green pitched a decisive 40-0 shutout of a young Fisher Catholic Irish unit.

The Bobcats are 2-0 and the Irish are 0-2 — as the Bobcats scored six rushing touchdowns, got four extra-point kicks from kicker Quincy Merrill, and defensively did not allow a single Fisher Catholic point —where instead the Irish rushed for minus-27 yards on 18 carries.

The Irish attempted 21 passes and completed 10 for 112 yards, but Green twice made interceptions —one by Braxton Conschafsky and the other by Levi Waddell.

For the senior DB Waddell, that is his second INT on the young season.

Blake Smith paced the Bobcats with 14 tackles including 10 assisted, the young man Merrill missed only one extra-point attempt, and Green gained 365 yards and six scores on a hefty 41 rushes.

The Bobcats held a 14-6 advantage in first downs.

“We had a good week of practice and carried that into the game. It was a total team effort and everyone contributed. Our defense has really played well so far and continues to work and improve,” said Green coach Chad Coffman. “We ran the ball very well and our line controlled the line of scrimmage.”

Did the Bobcats ever.

Green got all the points it needed for the win with a Landan Lodwick 26-yard first-quarter touchdown run.

The Bobcats then boasted 20 second-period points —on four-yard runs by Lodwick and Nathaniel Brannigan and a 44-yard sprint by Lodwick.

Lodwick’s hat trick of TDs and 90 rushing yards came on only six carries, as Brannigan blew up with a 172-yard night on 15 totes.

Abe McBee, who made it 33-0 with a 14-yard run in the third frame, finished with 31 rushing yards and 55 passing yards —as the quarterback completed both of his pass attempts.

Waddell with a 32-yard reception and Lodwick with a 23-yarder were McBee’s beneficiaries of completions.

Smith, with a 5-yard fourth-quarter run and Merrill making his fourth and final PAT kick, completed the game’s scoring.

The Bobcats return to non-league action on Friday night, when they make a long road trip to Ridgedale.

* * *

Fisher Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0

Green 7 20 6 7 —40

G — Landan Lodwick, 26-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 1st (7-0 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 4-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 2nd (14-0 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 4-yard run (kick failed), 2nd (20-0 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 44-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 2nd (27-0 G)

G — Abe McBee, 14-yard run (run failed), 3rd (33-0 G)

G — Blake Smith, 5-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 4th (40-0 G)

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 15-172 TD, Landan Lodwick 6-90 3TD, Abe McBee 3-31 TD, Trevor Sparks 6-25, Blake Smith 4-22 TD, Uriah Satterfield 5-21, Mason Neal 1-4, Quincy Merrill 1-0

PASSING — Green: Abe McBee 2-2-0-55

RECEIVING —Green: Levi Waddell 1-32, Landan Lodwick 1-23

Staff report

