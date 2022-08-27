Posted on by

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — August 26


West 34, Portsmouth 7

Wheelersburg 42, Cincinnati McNicholas 35, OT

Minford 41, Chesapeake 7

Coal Grove 50, Valley 34

Green 40, Fisher Catholic 0

East 48, Manchester 14

McClain 36, Northwest 35

Berne Union 26, Notre Dame 14

Meigs Eastern 41, Symmes Valley 12

Huntington 14, Pike Eastern 7

Piketon 26, Oak Hill 7

Waverly 53, Johnstown-Monroe 28

Ironton 29, Jackson 26

Fairland 47, Wellston 7

Rock Hill 21, Vinton County 20, OT

South Point 43, Alexander 14

Gallia Academy, Athens 15

Greenup County (Ky.) 43, Martin County (Ky.) 6

