FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — August 26
West 34, Portsmouth 7
Wheelersburg 42, Cincinnati McNicholas 35, OT
Minford 41, Chesapeake 7
Coal Grove 50, Valley 34
Green 40, Fisher Catholic 0
East 48, Manchester 14
McClain 36, Northwest 35
Berne Union 26, Notre Dame 14
Meigs Eastern 41, Symmes Valley 12
Huntington 14, Pike Eastern 7
Piketon 26, Oak Hill 7
Waverly 53, Johnstown-Monroe 28
Ironton 29, Jackson 26
Fairland 47, Wellston 7
Rock Hill 21, Vinton County 20, OT
South Point 43, Alexander 14
Gallia Academy, Athens 15
Greenup County (Ky.) 43, Martin County (Ky.) 6