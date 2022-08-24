Tartans roll past Bishops

SCIOTOVILLE — The East Tartans got their 2022 season off and running Friday — defeating visiting Bishop Rosecrans 52-20 at the Tartan Turf.

As a team, East rushed for 343 yards on 55 carries for a 6.2 yards per carry average.

East’s Dylan Fitzgerald was the game’s leading rusher, totaling 114 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in the first half.

Senior quarterback Austin Baughman scored two touchdowns on the ground in the first half for East — inclduing a 9-yard run with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter that put the Tartans ahead 30-14.

Matthew Flannery caught a 1-yard pass from Baughman that put East ahead 38-14 with 7:24 left in the third.

Landehn Pernell’s 10-yard touchdown run gave them a 46-14 advantage near the end of third.

East (1-0) will travel to Manchester in week two to face the Greyhounds in non-league play.

* * *

Rosecrans 6 8 0 6 —20

East 14 16 16 6 —52

E —Austin Baughman, 8-yard run (Dylan Fitzgerald run), 5:51, 1st (8-0 E)

R —Brody Zemba, 52-yard run (pass failed), 5:39, 1st (8-6 E)

E —Dylan Fitzgerald, 5-yard run (run failed), 2:35, 1st (14-6 E)

E — Dylan Fitzgerald, 8-yard run (Landehn Pernell run), 10:57, 2nd (22-6 E)

R — Mike Burkhart, 8-yard pass from Brendan Bernath (Mike Burkhart pass from Brendan Bernath, 6:21, 2nd (22-14 E)

E —Austin Baughman, 9-yard run (Landehn Pernell run), :11, 2nd (30-14 E)

E — Mathew Flannery, 1-yard pass from Austin Baughman (Cam Justice run), 7:24, 3rd (38-14 E)

E — Landehn Pernell, 10-yard run (Jagger Childress run), 1:32, 3rd (46-14 E)

R — Nick Bernath, 32-yard pass from Brendan Bernath (pass failed), 11:47, 4th (46-20 E)

E — Tyell Baker, 27-yard pass from Austin Baugman (kick blocked), 6:50, 4th (52-20 E)

——

Team Statistics

R E

First downs 12 26

Scrimmage plays 33 60

Rushes-yards 7-71 55-343

Passing yards 171 95

Total yards 242 438

Cmp-Att-Int. 17-26-1 4-5-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1

Penalties-yards 7-56 6-42

Punts-Ave. 0-0 1-21

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Rosecrans: Brody Zemba 5-66 TD, Brendan Bernath 2-5; East: Dylan Fitzgerald 15-114 2TD, Landehn Pernell 14-88 TD, Cam Justice 14-76, Austin Baughman 8-55 2TD, Jagger Childress 2-10, Jaden King 2-0

PASSING — Rosecrans: Brendan Bernath 17-26-1-171 2TD; East: Austin Baughman 4-5-0-95 2TD

RECEIVING —Rosecrans: Nick Bernath 2-49 TD, Weston Hartman 4-39, Skyler Hittle 3-30, Brody Zemba 3-24, Mike Burkhart 4-21 TD, Gavin Bee 1-8; East: Mathew Flannery 2-59 TD, Tyell Baker 1-27 TD, Cam Justice 1-9

East junior quarterback Austin Baughman (4) passed for 95 yards and rushed for 55 more in the Tartans’ 52-20 season-opening football victory over Rosecrans. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Rosecrans-at-East-pic-2.jpg East junior quarterback Austin Baughman (4) passed for 95 yards and rushed for 55 more in the Tartans’ 52-20 season-opening football victory over Rosecrans. Ed Litteral | Daily Times East senior Landehn Pernell (1) tries to avoid the tackle of Rosecrans defender Coen Grandstaff (7) during Friday night’s non-league season-opening football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Rosecrans-at-East-pic-.jpg East senior Landehn Pernell (1) tries to avoid the tackle of Rosecrans defender Coen Grandstaff (7) during Friday night’s non-league season-opening football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

