CHCA turns back Titans

CINCINNATI — A strong start for the Notre Dame Titans on Friday night didn’t equate to the middle portion of the game —nor did it end the way the guests wanted.

That’s because Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy amassed 28 consecutive points over the middle two quarters, and utilized big plays en route to rallying past Notre Dame 42-24 in the 2022 football season opener.

The loss was also costly for the Titans in the personnel department, as key two-way players Cody Metzler early and Wyatt Webb late left the game with injuries and didn’t return.

When Notre Dame did score, it didn’t convert on any of its four extra-point attempts —the first being a kick followed by three consecutive runs.

The Titans took a 12-0 advantage only 13 minutes and 43 seconds in, as Gavin Hart had a one-yard first-quarter touchdown dive, before Webb completed a 12-yard TD pass to Carter Campbell.

That completion occurred only a minute and 43 seconds into the second period, but unfortunately for the Titans, as NewFound Glory once sang, it was all downhill from here.

The Eagles amounted the next 28 points from the 9:21 mark of the second stanza until 50 seconds remained in the third —as CHCA quarterback Logan Mullert completed three touchdown passes, including two to Cameron Miller.

Miller, on the opening second-half kickoff, returned it 85 yards for the touchdown —and put the Eagles in front for good at 14-12.

Later on in the fourth quarter, Mullert tallied TD runs of 21 and 51 yards —which made it 35-18 and 42-24 for the Eagles’ largest margins of the game.

Notre Dame did score twice in the fourth less than two minutes apart —on a pair of 30-yard runs, the first at the 7:36 mark followed by another with 5:49 remaining.

Luke Cassidy had the first 30-yard gallop, then Hart had the second to give him two TDs on the night.

The run-oriented wing-T Titans outgained the Eagles on the ground 302-131, part of 370-296 total, which included 44 carries to the Eagles’ 21 pass attempts.

Hart hit for 205 yards on two-dozen attempts — as Cassidy chipped in 86 rushing yards on 11 totes, completed 1-of-4 passes for 20 yards, and caught a Webb pass for 10.

Webb was 4-of-7 for 48 yards and the touchdown toss to Campbell, who defensively made five-and-a-half total tackles, including four solo with a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Notre Dame did run 15 more plays from scrummage (55-40) and had fewer penalties than the Eagles, but the Titans punted five times — and allowed 165 yards through the air.

Notre Dame returns to the road, and returns to non-league action, on Friday night at also 0-1 Berne Union.

* * *

Notre Dame 6 6 0 12 —24

CHCA 0 7 21 14 —42

——

Team Statistics

ND CHCA

First downs NA NA

Scrimmage plays 55 40

Rushes-yards 44-302 19-131

Passing yards 68 165

Total yards 370 296

Cmp-Att-Int. 5-11-1 5-21-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-40 7-55

Punts-Ave. 5-24.2 2-28.5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Notre Dame: Gavin Hart 24-205 2TD, Luke Cassidy 11-86 TD, Myles Phillips 6-15, Cody Metzler 2-5, Wyatt Webb 1-(-9)

PASSING — Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 4-7-0-48 TD, Luke Cassidy 1-4-1-20

RECEIVING —Notre Dame: Landon Barbarits 2-43, Carter Campbell 1-12 TD, Luke Cassidy 1-10, Myles Phillips 1-3

Staff report

