Fairland eges West in week one battle

PROCTORVILLE — The Portsmouth West Senators came up just short of earning a road win over Fairland in Friday’s non-league meeting between the two in Proctorville.

A 38-yard touchdown reception by Fairland’s Brycen Hunt on a pass by Peyton Jackson with 5:50 to go in the fourth quarter put the Dragons in front for good at 14-13.

Fairland scored the game’s first points in the first quarter on a three-yard rushing touchdown by Zion Martin with 3:29 left in the period.

In between the Dragons scores were a pair of West touchdowns.

Senators junior Jeffery Bishop caught a pass from Mitchell Irwin and scored a 65-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 with 6:52 left until half.

Bishop led all players with 87 receiving yards on four catches.

A 24-yard touchdown reception by Cole Tipton on a pass by Irwin with just 34 seconds left in the third period gave West its’ first lead.

However, a blocked extra point following Tipton’s score would prove costly in the latter stages.

West committed two turnovers — a pair of interceptions — while Fairland committed none.

West is back on the road in week two for their road game versus Portsmouth at Trojan Coliseum. The Senators will open their home schedule in week three against Adena.

BOX SCORE

West 0 7 6 0 — 13

Fairland 7 0 0 7 — 14

Scoring plays

F — Zion Martin, 3-yard run (Gabe Polcyn PAT good); 7-0 F 1Q

W — Jeffery Bishop, 65-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar PAT good); 7-7 2Q

W — Cole Tipton, 24-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (PAT no good); 13-7 W 3Q

F — Brycen Hunt, 38-yard pass from Peyton Jackson (Gabe Polcyn PAT good); 14-13 F 4Q

Team stats West Fairland Plays 67 43 Yards (Pass-Rush) 305 (201-104) 155 (139-16) First Downs 15 6 Penalties 6-30 7-60 Turnovers 2 0 Time of Possession 30:26 17:34

Staff Report

