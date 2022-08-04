Shawnee State men’s soccer preview

With the fall season rapidly approaching, soccer is right around the corner. Here is a preview of the Men’s 2022 Soccer season.

As the team gets ready to start practicing, their eyes set on August 22 as they travel to Mount Vernon, Ohio, to take on the Cougars of Mount Vernon University to open up the season, but before that game, SSU will have two scrimmages at home on August 16th and 19th starting at 5 pm. Their first regular season game at home will be on September 3, as they welcome Ohio Christian University as they prepare for the Mid-South Conference season to start. The conference schedule opens at home against Thomas More University on September 24 at 3:30 PM.

When you look at the roster for the Men this season, there are a few names that you may remember from last season; Joao Toledo, Thomas de Graauw, Mason Fannin, and Guillermo Conejo Martin. The one name that may jump out at you the most would be the record holder for goals scored, Kevin de Lange.

Here is what new Head coach Natasha Ademakinwa had to say about the upcoming season, “With our small group of returning players and additions to the team, there has been excitement and positive vibes within the team. I cannot wait for them to all play together. Even though there are 18 newbies added to the roster, the guys have already got on well and have bonded quickly over our virtual meetings this summer. I am excited and look forward to working with this exciting group of talented players, who I am confident will impact success.”