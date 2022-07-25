2022 Shawnee State Athletics HOF class announced

Shawnee State Athletics is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of three former student-athletes. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be represented by Ali Zieverink, Sarah Biehl, and Dirk Hollar.

Shawnee State Athletics will also recognize Chris Moore as the 2022 Ralph Kavanaugh Home Team recipient.

Zieverink was a part of the Women’s Basketball team from 2012 through 2016. She was a four-time Mid-South Conference champion in her career, as well as a regular season champion in 2012 and 2016 and a conference tournament champion in 2015 and 2016. She made four national tournament appearances in each of those seasons, making it to the Round of 16 in each. Zieverink was named an NAIA All-American twice – receiving Second-Team honors in 2015 and First-Team honors in 2016 after leading the nation in scoring. During those same two seasons, she received Mid-South Conference Player of the Year recognition while garnering First-Team All Mid-South Conference as well. She scored 680 points in the 2014-15 season notching seventh all-time for the Bears, while the next year, she scored 779 points, which ranks her second on the list. During the 2015-16 season, she averaged 22.6 points per game, putting her second on the all-time list for points per game for the program. In addition to her successes on the court, Zieverink was a two-time Mid-South Academic All-Conference member.

Biehl was a well-recognized member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams during her time with the Bears. In Cross Country, she was named Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year, not once but twice in her career, and was named to the First-Team All Mid-South Conference three out of four years. She was also an eight-time Mid-South Conference Champion. She earned NAIA All-American status in the 2014-15 season. In Outdoor Track & Field, Biehl continued her success, earning four more NAIA All-American honors – for a second-place finish in 2016, a 5K finish in 2015, and the 10K event in 2015 and 2016. She is the current school record holder for the cross country and outdoor track 5K with a time of 17:40. Upon graduation, she was the record holder in the 10K, currently third on the list. With all the accolades that she has on the track and course, Biehl was a stand-out in the classroom, being named a Mid-South Academic All-Conference member twice. More recently, Biehl qualified to compete at the United States 2020 Olympic Trials in the marathon after her finish of 2:44.25 at the 2018 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon

Hollar was a member of the 2002-05 Men’s Cross-Country team. During his exceptional career on the team, he ran in the NAIA National Championship Meet every year he competed for the Bears – becoming the first runner at the university to manage that feat. He held the highest individual finish at Nationals for the first 10 years of the program, before Hall of Famer Keegan Rathkamp finished 10th in 2008. In Hollar’s first season with the Bears, he made American Mideast All-Conference honors, being named to the Honorable Mention Team after recording six top-10 finishes. One of those recorded finishes was with a time of 26:21, which at the time was the fastest-ever recorded by a freshman. In his senior season, he was named to Second-Team honors of the American Mideast Conference, where he had five top-10 finishes.

The 2022 Ralph Kavanaugh Home Team award winner is Chris Moore. The award, which was created in honor of long-time equipment manager Ralph Kavanaugh, was introduced in 2005 and recognizes an individual who showcases service, spirit, and loyalty to Shawnee State Athletics. Moore came to the university in 2007 as an assistant baseball coach and in the Fall of 2014, became the head coach for the Bears. After 11 years in the SSU baseball program, Moore moved over to the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, where he now serves as the Executive Director. He has been instrumental in fundraising for the athletics department and partnering with the coaches and athletics staff. Outside of his duties, Moore is a consistent advocate for SSU Athletics and a willing partner to assist the athletic department in any of their needs. He is a strong supporter of each of the varsity programs, taking time to get to know student-athletes on and off the court, as well as building relationships with many fans in the stands.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 23 in the Vern Riffe Center as part of Homecoming Weekend. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with a social following. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.ssuhof.com.