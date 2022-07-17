Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27.

“I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.”

Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.

“To see him hit that homer today was nice,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s been unbelievable. His consistency. You can count on him every day being in the lineup. Not everybody can say that. He never wants a day off. It’s cool to be rewarded with an All-Star spot.”

The 42-year-old Pujols scored twice. He tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs scored.

Lars Nootbar added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Hunter Strickland, the seventh Cincinnati pitcher.

Tommy Edman had his fourth multihit game in his past five games with a double and a single. He also draw a walk and scored three runs.

Miles Mikolas (7-7) gave up a home run to Jonathan India to start the game, then allowed just two hits in the next six innings in his seven-inning outing. The 33-year-old starter has permitted no more than three runs in 17 of 19 starts this season.

“Not a lot of better ways to finish out the first half before the break,” Mikolas said. “It was a nice team win. Now some days to rest with the family and regroup and recharge.”

Rookie Nick Lodolo (2-3) had a rough two-inning outing, allowing five earned runs. He gave up five hits, walked three, plunked two batters and threw a wild pitch.

“I wasn’t able to make an adjustment,” Lodolo said. “It’s something I’ve got to figure out. This was something I really haven’t gone through. It’s weird losing the zone like that.”

Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa left the game in the eighth when he tried to catch a foul ball and slid leg-first into a wall. He left walking on his own.

An X-ray taken at the stadium revealed no fracture and he is listed as day-to-day.

India hit his seventh career leadoff homer and his second this season.

“He’s gotten back into the flow of playing after being injured for most of the year,” manager David Bell said about India. “He does whatever he can to help us win a game. When he does that, the results follow.”

Mikolas recovered well after the homer.

“I mean, in the long run, it doesn’t matter where you give it up,” Mikolas said. “A run is a run. I look at it like hey that’s a run and try and not give up another one. It’s over and done with.”

MARMOL MEETS WITH CABRERA

Marmol said he met with lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera before Saturday’s game. Cabrera spiked the ball when he was about to be replaced on the mound in Friday’s game. Marmol said there are no issues between them. Cabrera, 25, has a 2.60 ERA over 34 2/3 innings.

DAY OFF AND NO ALL-STAR GAME APPEARANCE

3B Nola Arenado sat out Saturday’s game with low back tightness. Arenado said he has been dealing with a back issue since early June. Arenado also said he will not play in the All-Star Game and use that time to rest his back. Rookie Brendan Donovan started at third base.

CATCHER INTERFERENCE

C Andrew Knizner was called for catcher interference in the fifth inning. It was his second one called in this homestand with the first one coming Tuesday against the Dodgers.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK

The temperature at game time was 99 degrees at sun-splashed Busch Stadium. This was the last Saturday day game this season for the Cardinals at home. The final 11 regular-season Saturdays after the All-Star break shift to evenings. St. Louis is 12-4 on Saturdays this season (6-2 at home). It is the Cardinals’ most successful day of the week.

TWO FOR ONE

St. Louis turned double plays in the fifth and sixth innings. Those two double plays hike the Cardinals’ season total to 106, which leads MLB.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds selected the contract of RHP Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville. He will be making his second appearance with the Reds this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Dauri Moreta was placed on the injured list. Moreta, who pitched a scoreless inning in relief on Friday, is on the IL for the first time this season. The Reds did not reveal and specifics about his injury. … RHP Luis Cessa (left side) has played catch Thursday and Friday from 75 feet and then from 90 feet. He expects to return after the All-Star break.

Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) remains working through the rehab process and will remain in St. Louis doing baseball activities during the All-Star break. He was eligible to come off the injured list July 7. He is expected to return after the All-Star break. Bader has been out since June 27.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45) will make the 11th appearance and start of his career, all this season. It will be his second start against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is set to return as the St. Louis starter. He threw 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night for Triple-A Memphis in his third rehab appearance.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_129283621-b24c693002194426a06e85917697abc0.jpg St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols pours water over his head as he tries to stay cool in the dugout after batting during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_129283621-b87b615cd1e742adb0126cd2b84ee04a.jpg St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols pours water over his head as he tries to stay cool in the dugout after batting during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_129283621-2f9fc985267d462bb89af54e758f45a9.jpg St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)