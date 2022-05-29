Mid-South Conference baseball honors announced

With the end of the season behind the Bears, the Mid-South Conference announced the postseason awards for the outstanding players who shined this season on the field, in the classroom, and around the community. The following Bears took home awards and honors this season.

All-Team Honors

For the second season, Jacob Kline has been named to the First-Team Mid-South Conference team. Kline on the season, played in 45 games, all at short-stop, averaging .367 and a .767 slugging percentage, recording a total of 17 home runs, with 10 happening during conference play. He also drove in 49 runners and scored 45 times himself. Kline was top 10 in six different categories.

Next up for the Bears is Noah Sniadach. Sniadach would receive second-team honors for the first time in his career here at Shawnee State. This season for Sniadach he would participate in 39 games bouncing between first base and catcher. He batted .291 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, and 19 runs.

Marty Knittel is the next Bears. Knittel received the relief pitch honorable mention this season from the Mid-South. Knittel appeared in 12 games this season tallying 17 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts. He allowed 12 hits, 10 runs, and two home runs while keeping batters hitting .194 against him.

Last up is Senior Howie Rodriguez. Rodriguez would play in 41 games, all at second base, this season while batting .312 with eight home runs leaving him with a .677 slugging percentage. He would tally 42 RBIs and 34 runs, while also stealing nine bases this season.

Character of Champion

The Character of Champion this season for the Baseball team is Javier Santiago. This past summer Santiago spend time with the local legion baseball team Post 23, where he helped coach alongside fellow teammate Drew Lowe. He also helped out at the Children’s Learning Center here in Portsmouth.

Academic All-Conference

This season, Bears baseball had 13 members that were awarded academic all-conference honors. A slightly smaller number than last season, but as the numbers continue to grow the larger this list will grow for the Bears. Kyle Wisniewski, George Duran, Knittel, and Kline lead the way as they pick up their third academic awards. For the second time Jacob Gleason, Shane Jones Garrett Goodwin, Macky McDonald and Lowe are rewarded for their efforts in the classroom. Dustin Howard, James Bodrock, Ricky Deeble, and Sniadach all join this list for the first time, with many more appearances to come.