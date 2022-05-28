Titans fall to Tigers in Elite Eight

PICKERINGTON — Unfortunately for the Notre Dame High School softball squad, what a difference a mere 72 hours made.

That’s because, following Wednesday’s near-perfect 10-0 shutout over Danville in the Division IV Region 15 semifinals, Saturday’s return to Pickerington Central High School’s “Quad” was quite the opposite.

The Titans trailed from start to finish, falling behind by as much as a dozen runs before their final at-bat of the season —as Notre Dame fell 13-2 to Region 15 stronghold Strasburg-Franklin, for the regional championship tilt at Pickerington Central.

Notre Dame, with only two seniors in Mia McPheters and four-year player and catcher Madison Brown, ends its incredible year at 19-2 —having won its third consecutive Southeast District championship, with Saturday’s regional championship game its third all-time attempt at a state tournament berth.

The others are in the past decade —in 2012 and 2015.

The Tigers, on other other hand, are a regional regular —and a multi-time Division IV state champion in the sport.

On Saturday, Strasburg surely showed why.

They scored 13 times on 11 hits —only seven runs of which were earned on two critical Titan errors.

Of those 11 hits, four went for home runs, including a three-run floodgates-opening Sydney Sibilia shot in the fourth to make it 8-1.

Following five innings, the Tigers chased Notre Dame sophomore standout Gwen Sparks from the pitcher’s circle —after Sparks allowed seven hits and three walks with one intentional bases on balls and nine strikeouts.

Sparks faced 28 Tigers, yielding to Kyndall Ford for the final two innings —who saw 11 batters and allowed five earned runs.

In the sixth, and with one out, the Tigers’ tandem of Emma Gilkerson and Maggie Richards smacked back-to-back solo home runs to left and center-field respectively.

Hayley Reiger, in the seventh, smashed a two-run home run for the 13-1 advantage —as Amelia Spidell pitched all seven stanzas in Strasburg’s win.

Spidell did walk four —Annie Dettwiller in the first and third and Sparks and Kaylyn Darden in the second —but the only Titan tallies were a pair of solo homers.

Maddie Enter led off the Titan third with one to left, while Katie Strickland did the same in the seventh for the 13-2 final.

Enter actually reduced the Notre Dame deficit to 2-1, but the Tigers roared in the top of the fourth —for six runs on three hits while batting around and hitting off Sparks.

Strasburg-Franklin 002 602 3 —13 11 0

Notre Dame 001 000 1 —2 5 2

SFHS: Amelia Spidell 7IP, 2R, 2ER, 5H, 0HB, 4BB, 0IBB, 8K, 29BF

NDHS: Gwen Sparks 5+IP, 8R, 2ER, 7H, 0HB, 3BB, 1IBB, 9K, 28BF; Kyndall Ford 2IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 0HB, 1BB, 0IBB, 0K, 11BF

W —Amelia Spidell; L —Gwen Sparks

Notre Dame hitting: Annie Dettwiller 2BB, Kyndall Ford S, Gwen Sparks S BB, Kaylyn Darden S BB SB, Katie Strickland HR RS RBI, Maddie Entler HR RS RBI

The 2022 Notre Dame Titans are the Division IV Region 15 softball runner-up, following Saturday’s 13-2 regional championship game loss to Strasburg-Franklin at Pickerington Central High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_2022-Notre-Dame-regional-runner-up-1-1.jpg The 2022 Notre Dame Titans are the Division IV Region 15 softball runner-up, following Saturday’s 13-2 regional championship game loss to Strasburg-Franklin at Pickerington Central High School. Courtesy of Matt Payton

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

