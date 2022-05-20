Portsmouth puts delay aside: Lady Trojans defeat Zane Trace in district semi

CHILLICOTHE — An additional 23 hour wait made sure the Portsmouth Lady Trojans (21-6) were ready for their Division III district semifinal against Zane Trace.

After arriving to Unioto High School for the second of two D-III, Unioto #1 district semis on Wednesday, it was announced that the Lady Trojans and Lady Pioneers would need to wait until Thursday to commence their game — due to rain in the Chillicothe area.

When both teams would ultimately take the field, it was Portsmouth who seized the opportunity — defeating Zane Trace 9-3 to reach their second-straight D-III district final.

The No. 4-seed Lady Trojans scored runs in all but one of their at-bats during the victory — and scored multiple runs in three of their first four opportunities at the plate.

“I was kind of bummed last night because we were ready and were looking forward to it. We came out with the same energy tonight, and that’s something we’ve been inconsistent with,” Portsmouth coach Kristin Bradshaw said, after the win. “Was glad that although it did get changed, we had great energy and were able to score early.”

After a leadoff bunt single by sophomore Emily Cheatham in the bottom of the first, senior Madison Perry put Portsmouth on the board with a two-run home run to left field.

Perry gave Portsmouth two more runs in the second with a two RBI double — scoring junior Sydney Johnson and sophomore Katie Born who reached via single.

A scoreless third led way to a three-run Lady Trojans’ fourth inning — when sophomore Olivia Dickerson drove an opposite field three-run home run to put Portsmouth up 7-0.

“They did exactly what the three and four batter should do. They’ve been big all year, if not both of them then at least one in each game,” Bradshaw said, of Perry and Dickerson. “For those two to be on together, I wouldn’t want to be the other team or pitcher.”

An RBI single by sophomore Ayonna Carr in the fifth and one later in the sixth by Dickerson gave Portsmouth its’ eighth and ninth runs of the game.

Portsmouth senior pitcher Faith Phillips faced the minimum in the first and third innings — while she and the Lady Trojans’ defense left Zane Trace runners stranded in the second, fourth, and fifth frames.

A caught-stealing out by Born, Portsmouth’s catcher, and a diving grab by Cheatham in center field were two of the defensive plays that stood out in the Lady Trojans keeping their opponent off the scoreboard until late in the game.

By the time Zane Trace had scored three runs in their final two trips to the plate, the Portsmouth lead was too much to overcome.

“Our defense made some really good plays early on. Had our outfield playing in to cut off those bloopers that have chances to drop. Emily Cheatham made an amazing diving catch in center field — our outfield played great,” Bradshaw said. “They started hitting the ball late, but we were able to score early and often.”

After a year’s wait, Portsmouth again has their opportunity to claim a D-III district championship. After falling to Westfall 5-2 in a district final last year, but returning each of their players from a season ago, Bradshaw says taking the next step was one of her team’s goals entering the season.

To do so, they’ll need to defeat No. 10 seed Crooksville — who defeated No. 3 seed Wellston 4-3 in Wednesday’s Unioto #1 district semifinal.

First pitch between Portsmouth and Crooksville is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. back at Unioto.

“They had three goals this season and this is the final one — to win a district final. I think we have a great opportunity, no matter who we’re facing or the seed,” Bradshaw said. “We just have to come in and hit the ball every single game and our defense has to play well like they did tonight.”

***

BOX SCORE

Zane Trace 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 3 6 3

Portsmouth 2 2 0 3 1 1 X — 9 12 2

Zane Trace hitting

G. McCullough 1-4, R, RBI

A. Guffey 1-4

L. Scott 0-3, R, BB

K. May 1-3, 2RBI

M. Wooten 1-3

A. Butler 2-3, R

Webb 0-2, BB

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 1-3, 2R

Katie Born 1-3, 2R, BB

Madison Perry 3-4, 2R, 4RBI, HR

Olivia Dickerson 2-3, R, 4RBI, HR

Olivia Ramey 1-2

Madison Ankrom 1-4

Faith Phillips 1-4

Sydney Johnson 1-3, R

Ayonna Carr 1-1, RBI

Pitching

B. Wipert (ZT) 6IP, 12H, 5ER, 2BB, 2K (L)

Faith Phillips (P) 6H, 2ER, 2BB, 5K (W)

Portsmouth sophomore Olivia Dickerson (18) delivered a 3-run home run during Portsmouth’s 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_1553.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Olivia Dickerson (18) delivered a 3-run home run during Portsmouth’s 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Faith Phillips (19) tosses a pitch during the Lady Trojans’ 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_1491.jpg Portsmouth senior Faith Phillips (19) tosses a pitch during the Lady Trojans’ 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Madison Perry (14) is greeted by her Lady Trojan teammates following her 2-run home run in Portsmouth’s 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_1377.jpg Portsmouth senior Madison Perry (14) is greeted by her Lady Trojan teammates following her 2-run home run in Portsmouth’s 9-3 win over Zane Trace in a Division III district semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Lady Trojans defeat Zane Trace in district semi

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

