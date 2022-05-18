Falcons run-rule Dragons in sectional semi

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons are back in the Division III sectional final — defeating visiting West Union 11-0 in Tuesday’s D-III sectional semifinal.

Junior Noah Martin and senior Branson Alley combined to throw a shutout three-hitter on the mound for the Falcons. Martin got the start and the win, allowing two hits and striking out seven Dragon batters on 40 pitches.

Junior Aodhan Queen led the Falcons with a team-high three hits and team-high three runs scored. Martin drove in a pair of Minford runs in the victory.

Minford, the No. 4-seed in the Southeast District, will host No. 20-seed Southeastern in a D-III sectional final on Thursday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

West Union 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 8

Minford 3 2 2 4 — 11 10 0

Minford batting

JD Matiz 1-1, R, RBI

Cam Thacker 0-1, R

Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R, RBI

Adam Crank 0-2, RBI

Aodhan Queen 3-3, 3R, RBI

Mason Book 0-3, RBI

Noah Martin 2-3, R, 2RBI

Bransoon Alley 0-2, BB

Kyle Laxton 1-2, R

Cole Borland 1-1, 2R, RBI

Minford pitching

Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 2H, 0ER, 7K, 0BB (W)

Branson Alley (M) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3K, 1BB

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Minford-logo-2.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved