Falcons run-rule Dragons in sectional semi

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons are back in the Division III sectional final — defeating visiting West Union 11-0 in Tuesday’s D-III sectional semifinal.
Junior Noah Martin and senior Branson Alley combined to throw a shutout three-hitter on the mound for the Falcons. Martin got the start and the win, allowing two hits and striking out seven Dragon batters on 40 pitches.
Junior Aodhan Queen led the Falcons with a team-high three hits and team-high three runs scored. Martin drove in a pair of Minford runs in the victory.
Minford, the No. 4-seed in the Southeast District, will host No. 20-seed Southeastern in a D-III sectional final on Thursday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.
***
BOX SCORE
West Union 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 8
Minford 3 2 2 4 — 11 10 0
Minford batting
JD Matiz 1-1, R, RBI
Cam Thacker 0-1, R
Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R, RBI
Adam Crank 0-2, RBI
Aodhan Queen 3-3, 3R, RBI
Mason Book 0-3, RBI
Noah Martin 2-3, R, 2RBI
Bransoon Alley 0-2, BB
Kyle Laxton 1-2, R
Cole Borland 1-1, 2R, RBI
Minford pitching
Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 2H, 0ER, 7K, 0BB (W)
Branson Alley (M) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3K, 1BB
