SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11
Baseball
Regular season
Valley 13, Whiteoak 10
Northwest 10, Chesapeake 6
Coal Grove 3, Green 2
Unioto 7, Minford 4
Fairview (Ky.) 8, Portsmouth West 5
Zane Trace 8, Wheelersburg 4
Waverly 12, Chillicothe 2
Oak Hill 10, South Gallia 0
Symmes Valley 8, River Valley 6
Western 15, West Union 14
Piketon 7, Eastern 2
Fairland 14, Rock Hill 1 (5 innings)
Softball
Division II sectional finals
Athens 8, Hillsboro 5
Division IV sectional finals
Notre Dame 14, Trimble 0 (5 innings)
Peebles 10, Miller 4
Symmes Valley 5, Whiteoak 1
Manchester 12, Paint Valley 1
Clay 15, Green 0 (5 innings)
Waterford 4, Southern 3
Belpre 3, Eastern 2
South Webster 10, South Gallia 0 (5 innings)
Regular season
Portsmouth 10, Northwest 9