Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11

Baseball

Regular season

Valley 13, Whiteoak 10

Northwest 10, Chesapeake 6

Coal Grove 3, Green 2

Unioto 7, Minford 4

Fairview (Ky.) 8, Portsmouth West 5

Zane Trace 8, Wheelersburg 4

Waverly 12, Chillicothe 2

Oak Hill 10, South Gallia 0

Symmes Valley 8, River Valley 6

Western 15, West Union 14

Piketon 7, Eastern 2

Fairland 14, Rock Hill 1 (5 innings)

Softball

Division II sectional finals

Athens 8, Hillsboro 5

Division IV sectional finals

Notre Dame 14, Trimble 0 (5 innings)

Peebles 10, Miller 4

Symmes Valley 5, Whiteoak 1

Manchester 12, Paint Valley 1

Clay 15, Green 0 (5 innings)

Waterford 4, Southern 3

Belpre 3, Eastern 2

South Webster 10, South Gallia 0 (5 innings)

Regular season

Portsmouth 10, Northwest 9

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-18.jpeg