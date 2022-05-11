Zimmerman hits for cycle, Jeeps blank Redwomen

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster sophomore Skylar Zimmerman did her fair share of damage at the plate in the Lady Jeeps’ 7-0 home win over Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Zimmerman reached base in each of her four plate appearances — and did so a different way in each at-bat.

Zimmerman singled in the sixth inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the first, and connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to hit for the cycle — driving in a team-high four runs and scoring three times herself.

Senior Bri Claxon went 3-of-4 at the plate for the Lady Jeeps (14-8), scoring three runs and driving in one in the victory.

Senior Rylee McGraw earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and no earned runs in five innings. Zimmerman entered in the sixth and faced the minimum, allowing no hits in two innings of relief.

BOX SCORE

Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3

South Webster 2 0 1 0 2 2 X — 7 11 2

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 3-4, 3R, RBI

Skylar Zimmerman 4-4, 3R, 4RBI

Lauren Kaltenbach 1-4

Bella Claxon 0-2, RBI

Ashlee Spence 1-3

Rylee McGraw 2-3, R

South Webster pitching

Rylee McGraw (SW) 5IP, 3H, 0ER, 4K, 2BB (W)

Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 0K, 0BB

Staff Report

