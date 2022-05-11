Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10

Baseball

Portsmouth 5, Whiteoak 3 (9 innings)

Valley 9, Clay 0

Minford 8, Ironton 6

Northwest 9, Eastern 0

Oak Hill 3, South Webster 0

Rock Hill 7, Green 0

Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 15, East 9

Raceland (Ky.) 9, Symmes Valley 7

Ironton St. Joseph 10, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)

North Adams 15, Western 0 (5 innings)

Fairland at South Point

Softball

Division II sectional semifinals

Gallia Academy 6, Warren 3

Vinton County 2, Waverly 1

Division III sectional semifinals

Federal Hocking 12, Piketon 3

Coal Grove 8, Huntington 4

New Lexington 11, North Adams 0

Oak Hill 11, West Union 1

Eastern Brown 13, Lynchburg-Clay 3

Alexander 6, Chesapeake 5 (8 innings)

South Point 17, Minford 2

Regular season

South Webster 7, Rock Hill 0

Northwest at Portsmouth

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-15.jpeg