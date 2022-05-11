SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10
Baseball
Portsmouth 5, Whiteoak 3 (9 innings)
Valley 9, Clay 0
Minford 8, Ironton 6
Northwest 9, Eastern 0
Oak Hill 3, South Webster 0
Rock Hill 7, Green 0
Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 15, East 9
Raceland (Ky.) 9, Symmes Valley 7
Ironton St. Joseph 10, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)
North Adams 15, Western 0 (5 innings)
Fairland at South Point
Softball
Division II sectional semifinals
Gallia Academy 6, Warren 3
Vinton County 2, Waverly 1
Division III sectional semifinals
Federal Hocking 12, Piketon 3
Coal Grove 8, Huntington 4
New Lexington 11, North Adams 0
Oak Hill 11, West Union 1
Eastern Brown 13, Lynchburg-Clay 3
Alexander 6, Chesapeake 5 (8 innings)
South Point 17, Minford 2
Regular season
South Webster 7, Rock Hill 0
Northwest at Portsmouth