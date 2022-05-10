Senators shutout Jeeps

SOUTH WEBSTER — A pair of runs in the fifth inning helped the Portsmouth West Lady Senators (22-2, 14-2 SOC II) edge host South Webster (13-8, 10-6 SOC II) 2-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Freshman Myla Mead and sophomore Emily Moore had had an RBI during West’s two-run fifth — as junior pitcher Sydney McDermott earned the shutout victory in the circle.

McDermott allowed just five hits, issued no walks, and struck-out 14 Lady Jeeps batters in the road win.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 8 2

South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 2

West batting

Emma Sayre 0-2, BB

Myla Mead 2-4, R, RBI

Emily Moore 1-4, RBI

Kate Rollins 2-4

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-3

Macie Bradford 1-1, R

South Webster batting

Skylar Zimmerman 2-3

Lauren Kaltenbach 1-3

Bella Claxon 1-3

Makayla Raynard 1-3

Pitching

Sydney McDermott (W) 7IP, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 14K (W)

Rylee McGraw (SW) 7IP, 8H, 2ER, 1BB, 5K (L)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_West-_-logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved