Senators shutout Jeeps

SOUTH WEBSTER — A pair of runs in the fifth inning helped the Portsmouth West Lady Senators (22-2, 14-2 SOC II) edge host South Webster (13-8, 10-6 SOC II) 2-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Freshman Myla Mead and sophomore Emily Moore had had an RBI during West’s two-run fifth — as junior pitcher Sydney McDermott earned the shutout victory in the circle.
McDermott allowed just five hits, issued no walks, and struck-out 14 Lady Jeeps batters in the road win.
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 8 2
South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 2
West batting
Emma Sayre 0-2, BB
Myla Mead 2-4, R, RBI
Emily Moore 1-4, RBI
Kate Rollins 2-4
Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-3
Macie Bradford 1-1, R
South Webster batting
Skylar Zimmerman 2-3
Lauren Kaltenbach 1-3
Bella Claxon 1-3
Makayla Raynard 1-3
Pitching
Sydney McDermott (W) 7IP, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 14K (W)
Rylee McGraw (SW) 7IP, 8H, 2ER, 1BB, 5K (L)
