SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 6

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5
Baseball
Wheelersburg at Minford, ppd. to May 12
South Webster at Oak Hill, ppd. to May 10
Eastern at Northwest, ppd.
Notre Dame at Western, ppd. to May 9
East at New Boston, ppd. to May 10
Fairland at South Point, ppd. to May 10
Symmes Valley at Ironton, canceled
Point Pleasant (W. Va.) at Gallia Academy, canceled
Softball
Wheelersburg at Minford, ppd. to May 9
Eastern at Northwest, ppd. to May 13
Symmes Valley at Clay, ppd. to May 9
Greenup County (Ky.) at Notre Dame, canceled
Raceland (Ky.) at West, canceled
North Adams at Western, canceled
Fairland at South Point, ppd. to May 9