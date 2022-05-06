SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 6

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5

Baseball

Wheelersburg at Minford, ppd. to May 12

South Webster at Oak Hill, ppd. to May 10

Eastern at Northwest, ppd.

Notre Dame at Western, ppd. to May 9

East at New Boston, ppd. to May 10

Fairland at South Point, ppd. to May 10

Symmes Valley at Ironton, canceled

Point Pleasant (W. Va.) at Gallia Academy, canceled

Softball

Wheelersburg at Minford, ppd. to May 9

Eastern at Northwest, ppd. to May 13

Symmes Valley at Clay, ppd. to May 9

Greenup County (Ky.) at Notre Dame, canceled

Raceland (Ky.) at West, canceled

North Adams at Western, canceled

Fairland at South Point, ppd. to May 9