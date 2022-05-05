Posted on by

Panthers edge Ironladies in Gearheart’s 200th win


Staff Report

photo

The Clay Lady Panthers softball team celebrate coach Jason Gearheart’s 200th victory as head coach of the program.


Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers softball program had plenty of reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

Not only did the Lady Panthers secure a 5-4 home win over Jackson — they did so and celebrated coach Jason Gearheart’s 200th victory as the head coach of the Clay program.

Clay scored each of their runs in the first three innings — combining for nine hits as a team.

Senior Jacy Gearheart led the Lady Pantehrs with a team-high three hits and scored one run. Senior Kyleigh Oliver scored a team-high two runs and drove in one, sophomore Shea Edgington had a pair of RBI, and senior Kailey Ware and freshman Sarah Cassidy each had a pair of hits.

Senior Preslee Lutz pitched a complete game in the circle — allowing eight hits, one earned run, and striking our four Ironlady batters.

***

BOX SCORE

Jackson 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 — 4 8 2

Clay 1 3 1 0 0 0 X — 5 9 3

Clay hitting

Kyleigh Oliver 1-3, 2R, RBI

Jacy Gearheart 3-4, R

Shea Edgington 1-4, 2RBI

Kailey Ware 2-3, R, RBI

Sarah Cassidy 2-3, R

Clay pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 7IP, 8H, 4K, 1ER, 2BB

