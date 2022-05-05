Panthers edge Ironladies in Gearheart’s 200th win

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers softball program had plenty of reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

Not only did the Lady Panthers secure a 5-4 home win over Jackson — they did so and celebrated coach Jason Gearheart’s 200th victory as the head coach of the Clay program.

Clay scored each of their runs in the first three innings — combining for nine hits as a team.

Senior Jacy Gearheart led the Lady Pantehrs with a team-high three hits and scored one run. Senior Kyleigh Oliver scored a team-high two runs and drove in one, sophomore Shea Edgington had a pair of RBI, and senior Kailey Ware and freshman Sarah Cassidy each had a pair of hits.

Senior Preslee Lutz pitched a complete game in the circle — allowing eight hits, one earned run, and striking our four Ironlady batters.

BOX SCORE

Jackson 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 — 4 8 2

Clay 1 3 1 0 0 0 X — 5 9 3

Clay hitting

Kyleigh Oliver 1-3, 2R, RBI

Jacy Gearheart 3-4, R

Shea Edgington 1-4, 2RBI

Kailey Ware 2-3, R, RBI

Sarah Cassidy 2-3, R

Clay pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 7IP, 8H, 4K, 1ER, 2BB

Staff Report

