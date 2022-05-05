SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 4
Baseball
Portsmouth 10, Coal Grove 0
Wheelersburg 1, Valley 0
Minford 6, West 2
South Webster 10, Eastern 2
Waverly 2, Oak Hill 0
Symmes Valley 10, Clay 0 (5 innings)
Fairview (Ky.) 10, Green 0
Ironton 11, South Point 1
Rock Hill 8, Chesapeake 1
East at New Boston, ppd. to May 6
Fairland 6, Gallia Academy 1
Softball
Clay 5, Jackson 4
Wheelersburg 10, Valley 0
West 27, Minford 2 (5 innings)
South Webster 12, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Waverly 19, Oak Hill 1
Coal Grove 4, Portsmouth 2
Ironton 6, South Point 1
Rock Hill 13, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)
Rock Hill 29, Chesapeake 2 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd.
New Boston 13, East 3
Gallia Academy 2, Fairland 0