SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 4

Baseball

Portsmouth 10, Coal Grove 0

Wheelersburg 1, Valley 0

Minford 6, West 2

South Webster 10, Eastern 2

Waverly 2, Oak Hill 0

Symmes Valley 10, Clay 0 (5 innings)

Fairview (Ky.) 10, Green 0

Ironton 11, South Point 1

Rock Hill 8, Chesapeake 1

East at New Boston, ppd. to May 6

Fairland 6, Gallia Academy 1

Softball

Clay 5, Jackson 4

Wheelersburg 10, Valley 0

West 27, Minford 2 (5 innings)

South Webster 12, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Waverly 19, Oak Hill 1

Coal Grove 4, Portsmouth 2

Ironton 6, South Point 1

Rock Hill 13, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)

Rock Hill 29, Chesapeake 2 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley at Western, ppd.

New Boston 13, East 3

Gallia Academy 2, Fairland 0