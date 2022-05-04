Lady Titans complete SOC sweep

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans completed their wire-to-wire Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship run on Tuesday — defeating visiting Symmes Valley 10-0 in five innings to finish 12-0 against league opponents.

The Lady Titans (15-1, 12-0 SOC I) combined for 13 hits as a team and saw a shutout victory from sophomore Gwen Sparks in the circle.

Sparks allowed just three hits on 72 pitches, striking out 12 Lady Vikings and walking none.

Sparks and freshman Bree Hicks also did damage with the long ball at the plate. Both had a home run in the 10-run victory as Hicks led Notre Dame with a team-high three RBI.

Junior Libby Kelly had three doubles from her leadoff spot in the Lady Titans’ lineup.

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0

Notre Dame 2 1 3 4 X — 10 13 0

Notre Dame hitting

Libby Kelly 3-3, 2R, RBI

Gwen Sparks 1-3, R, 2RBI, HR

Maddie Brown 3-3, RBI

Bree Hicks 1-2, R, 3RBI, HR

Annie Dettwiller 2-3, R, RBI

Mia McPheters 1-2, R, BB

Maddie Entler 1-3, 2RBI

Katie Strickland 1-2, R

Notre Dame pitching

Gwen Sparks (ND) 5IP, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 12K (W)

Staff Report

