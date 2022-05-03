Late rally pushes Valley past Oak Hill

LUCASVILLE — A six-run sixth inning helped the Valley Lady Indians (8-9, 8-6 SOC II) secure a 10-5 win over Oak Hill in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Monday.
Valley sophomore Addalyn Conaway drove in a tam-high four RBI on a pair of hits in the five-run victory. Senior Lexi Whitt scored a team-high three runs against the Lady Oaks.
Sophomore Emilie Johnson earned the win on the hill, allowing just four hits, one earned run, and striking out nine on 110 pitches.
BOX SCORE
Oak Hill 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 5 4 3
Valley 2 0 1 1 0 6 X — 10 11 5
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 1-4, R
Taylor Cunningham 2-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB
Lexi Whitt 2-4, 3R
Addalyn Conaway 2-3, R, 4RBI
Madison Montgomery 1-4, R, RBI
Karsyn Davis 2-4, R
Olivia Hilton 0-1, BB
Braxtyn Holbrook 1-4, R
Ashley Webb 0-2, RBI, BB
Valley pitching
Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 1BB, 9K (W)
