Titans blank Tigers,17-0

NEW BOSTON — The Notre Dame Titans earned their 10th win of the season on Monday — defeating host New Boston 17-0 in five innings in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Titans junior Reagan Lester tossed a no hitter on the hill for the Titans, striking out 10 Tigers and issuing four walks on 79 pitches.
Senior Nate Johnson drove in a pair of Titans runs and scored a team-high three runs.
***
BOX SCORE
Notre Dame 0 1 1 7 8 — 17 8 0
New Boston 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 10
Notre Dame hitting
Eugene Collins 1-2, R, RBI
Alex Stiles 1-3, 2R
Matt Boldman 0-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB
Nate Johnson 1-3, 3R, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB
Reagan Lester 2-5, 3R, RBI
Myles Phillips 1-4, 2R, RBI
Braidan Shepherd 1-4, 2R
Hunter McNutt 0-2, R, BB
Reed Lasswell 1-1, R, RBI
Pitching
Reagan Lester (ND) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 4BB, 10K (W)
Ector Brady (NB) 2.2IP, 1H, 1ER, 3BB, 6K (L)
Josiah Bower (NB) 1.1IP, 2H, 5ER, 3BB, 2K
Brahdan Litteral (NB) 1IP, 5H, 1ER, 1BB, 2K
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved