Titans blank Tigers,17-0

NEW BOSTON — The Notre Dame Titans earned their 10th win of the season on Monday — defeating host New Boston 17-0 in five innings in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Titans junior Reagan Lester tossed a no hitter on the hill for the Titans, striking out 10 Tigers and issuing four walks on 79 pitches.

Senior Nate Johnson drove in a pair of Titans runs and scored a team-high three runs.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 0 1 1 7 8 — 17 8 0

New Boston 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 10

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 1-2, R, RBI

Alex Stiles 1-3, 2R

Matt Boldman 0-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Nate Johnson 1-3, 3R, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB

Reagan Lester 2-5, 3R, RBI

Myles Phillips 1-4, 2R, RBI

Braidan Shepherd 1-4, 2R

Hunter McNutt 0-2, R, BB

Reed Lasswell 1-1, R, RBI

Pitching

Reagan Lester (ND) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 4BB, 10K (W)

Ector Brady (NB) 2.2IP, 1H, 1ER, 3BB, 6K (L)

Josiah Bower (NB) 1.1IP, 2H, 5ER, 3BB, 2K

Brahdan Litteral (NB) 1IP, 5H, 1ER, 1BB, 2K

Staff Report

