Pirates tennis stays busy, wins matches

WHEELERSBURG —There is, or in this case was, simply no rest for the wicked —as was Wheelersburg’s Pirates on the boys tennis courts.

For the final 10 days in April, the Pirates played a pair of back-to-back non-league matches against Portsmouth, then spent all of last week wrapping up Southern Ohio Conference competition —either regularly-scheduled matches or makeup matchups.

As the calendar turned to May on Sunday, the Pirates concluded their regular season at 12-3 —and at 8-3 in the SOC.

The Pirates split a pair of matches against Minford, then were swept by Waverly on Thursday —knocking them out of the conference championship chase.

In first winning at Portsmouth, the Pirates won two singles matches and one doubles bout —giving them the victory as the first singles match and first doubles match were both stopped by rain before their conclusion.

Preslee Etterling won 6-2 and 6-0 at second singles, Nathan Sylvia secured a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout at second singles, and Colson Arnold and Gavin Rase registered a 6-1 and 6-2 triumph at second doubles.

The Pirates played Portsmouth again on the next night at home, and this time won 4-1 —with all four Wheelersburg victories being straight-set sweeps.

They included Austin Collier at first singles (6-1, 6-0), Chaz Meyers at second singles (6-2, 6-2), Alex Thomas and Etterling at first doubles (6-1 and 6-1), and Sylvia and Arnold at second doubles (6-0, 6-0).

For the Trojans, Sydney Tackett —a 6-4 and 7-5 winner over Rase —recorded the only PHS win.

The Pirates then prevailed 3-2 in a non-league encounter at Hillsboro —with Sylvia (6-0, 6-4) at first singles, Thomas and Etterling (6-3, 6-0) at first doubles, and Meyers and Justin Howard (6-0, 6-1) at second doubles all with wins.

Against visiting Valley on Monday, Wheelersburg won 4-0 —as Arnold and Rase’s second doubles duel didn’t make it to the second set before being rained out.

Thomas and Etterling won at second doubles 6-3 and 6-2 —while Sylvia (6-1, 6-0) at first singles, Collier (6-0, 6-4) at second singles and Meyers (6-1, 7-5) at third singles swept their matches against the Indians.

On Tuesday, the Pirates won 5-0 and 4-1 in a league doubleheader sweep against New Boston —with the Tigers forfeiting four total matches, two at second doubles and two at third singles.

Brooklyn Boyer bolstered New Boston’s only win in the second match — a 6-3, 4-6 and 11-9 marathon victory over Dylan Wilson.

The Pirates, along with the other SOC squads, opened play in the annual SOC tournament on Monday.

