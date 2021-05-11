Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10


Division IV Softball Sectional Semifinals

Whiteoak 10, Western 0

Trimble 18, New Boston 8

Paint Valley 7, East 4

Division II Softball Sectional Semifinals

Warren 8, Gallia Academy 0

Logan Elm 13, Waverly 3

Regular season softball

Portsmouth 11, Manchester 1

Wheelersburg 20, Eastern 0

Wheelersburg 17, Eastern 1

South Webster 4, Northwest 2

Notre Dame 2, Ironton 1 (16 innings)

Rock Hill 24, Chesapeake 8

Regular season baseball

Piketon 3, Valley 0

South Webster 1, Northwest 0

Clay 12, Whiteoak 2

Notre Dame 5, North Adams 1

Manchester 13, Green 0

Wellston 10, Oak Hill 3

Rock Hill 7, Symmes Valley 5

Ironton St. Joe 4, Coal Grove 1

Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 0

