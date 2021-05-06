SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5

Baseball

West 9, South Webster 4

Valley 4, Oak Hill 1

Waverly 1, Northwest 0

Symmes Valley 3, Ironton St. Joseph 1

Ironton 15, South Point 4

Rock Hill 5, Chesapeake 1

Wheelersburg at Eastern, ppd. to May 13

Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to May 6

Softball

South Webster 7, West 3

Waverly 10, Northwest 6

Oak Hill at Valley, canceled

Wheelersburg at Eastern, ppd. to May 10 (doubleheader at Wheelersburg)

Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to May 7

Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to May 7