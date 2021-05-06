SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5
Baseball
West 9, South Webster 4
Valley 4, Oak Hill 1
Waverly 1, Northwest 0
Symmes Valley 3, Ironton St. Joseph 1
Ironton 15, South Point 4
Rock Hill 5, Chesapeake 1
Wheelersburg at Eastern, ppd. to May 13
Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to May 6
Softball
South Webster 7, West 3
Waverly 10, Northwest 6
Oak Hill at Valley, canceled
Wheelersburg at Eastern, ppd. to May 10 (doubleheader at Wheelersburg)
Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to May 7
Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to May 7