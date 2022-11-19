Road work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022 through November 23, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County crew work

Road closures-clearing right of way

Lucasville-Minford Rd. (CR28) in Jefferson Township will be closed between Cook Rd. and Candy Run Rd. Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd from 8:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

Lucasville-Minford Rd. (CR28) in Jefferson Township will be closed between Glendale Rd. and Candy Run Rd. Wednesday, November 23rd from 8:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

Mowing

Sedan Crabtree Rd. and Cramer Rd. in Morgan Township. Milldale Rd. in Harrison and Porter Townships. Woods Ridge Rd. in Clay and Harrison Townships. Bennett School House Rd. and Frederick Rd. in Bloom and Harrison Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

