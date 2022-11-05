Road work schedule for the week of November 7, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of

November 7, 2022 through November 9, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County/township paving

The Shelly Company will be paving. Weather permitting.

Primrose Lane in Rush Township Monday, November 7th & Tuesday, November 8th.

3rd Street, 6th Street, Alley b/w Gallia Pike & Green Street, Hillsdale Drive, Sprouse Lane, Sunset Street, Cherry Avenue, Park Street, Mill Road, Burkes Lane, Riverside Drive, Ash Street, Clay Street, Vernon Street, Mathew Drive, Blake Street, Bethany Street, Alley behind Township Office, Upton Street, Bennett Street, Lawn Road, Alley off Bennett Street, Egbert Street, Springside High Street in Porter Township Tuesday, November 8th through Friday November 11th.

County crew work

Crack sealing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Downtown Hayport Road (CR550) in Porter Township Monday, November 7th through Tuesday, November 8th

Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road (CR8) in Green Township, Monday, November 7th through Wednesday, November 9th

Gallia Pike (CR1) in Porter & Green Townships Wednesday, November 9th