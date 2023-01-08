SSU math education students attend state-wide conference

Majoring in Adolescent-to-Young Adult Integrated Math and General Education, Shawnee State University senior Andrea Timberlake (Hometown: Otway, Ohio), recently attended the Ohio Council of Teachers and Mathematics Conference with the SSU School of Education. Bringing together math enthusiasts to offer new ideas for making math engaging, attending the conference was an opportunity for Timberlake and her classmates to learn more about the career field they are entering.

“I came back with several new ideas such as the ‘Who Am I?’ strategy, ‘What Does Not Fit?’ strategy, and many more,” she said, enjoying finding ways to make math more engaging.

Learning new strategies and communicating with other math professionals, Timberlake enjoyed the opportunity to become more prepared and excited for her future classroom.

“This event made me want to make every single lesson I teach engaging and to guide students to process, problem solve and persevere,” she said.

To others considering a career in math education, Timberlake encourages them to find their own way to make the subject engaging.

“Students need to be able to start from any level and be part of the math being taught,” she said. “Encourage mistakes for that is when we learn the most.”

A group of education students and professors who attended the state-wide conference.