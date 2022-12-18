Shawnee pre-me partners with Ohio University

The next generation of physicians and medical specialists are getting a strong start at Shawnee State University through a new partnership with Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OU-HCOM) to allow high school students entering SSU’s Pre-Med program to secure a spot in the medical school before they graduate from high school. Eligibility for the program is based on academic performance and students will benefit from Heritage College programming and mentoring while earning their bachelor’s degree from SSU.

The affiliate agreement is the Early Assurance Program (EAP), which the Heritage College maintains with only six partnering universities.

“We have space for up to three students per year in the EAP,” Dr. Kimberly Inman, SSU’s Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and Associate Professor of Biology said. “With the exception of SSU and OU, other schools partnering with the Heritage College are selective, private institutions. SSU’s Biomedical Sciences program is recognized for its quality alongside these institutions, but Shawnee State’s affordable tuition provides access and a best value to students.”

Dr. Inman pointed out that Professor of Biology, Dr. Eugene Burns, has put in years of hard work in building a powerful Pre-Med program that led to the Heritage College’s affiliate agreement.

“We have a stellar reputation with OU,” said Dr. Burns. “We’ve had a lot of students go to the Heritage College over the years and they do very well in medical school. OU medical school staff know Shawnee students can handle it.”

Dr. Burns pointed out several past SSU students completed medical school at OU and are now practicing in the southern Ohio area.

SSU’s Biomedical Sciences program offers some unique educational opportunities such as hands-on study with human cadavers in addition to lower tuition.

High school students interested in the EAP can review the application process by visiting www.shawnee.edu/early-assurance. The deadline for this coming year’s application is Jan. 15, 2023.

Shawnee state university’s pre-med program partners in early assurance with Ohio university’s heritage college of osteopathic medicine https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_A5C27CFB-A50D-46E4-BF0F-4BAF3E31950C_ne20221218131758546.jpeg Shawnee state university’s pre-med program partners in early assurance with Ohio university’s heritage college of osteopathic medicine

Staff report

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Pre-Med program, visit www.shawnee.edu/pre-med.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Pre-Med program, visit www.shawnee.edu/pre-med.