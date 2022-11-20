Shawnee State University announces School of Nursing

Shawnee State University has announced the transition of the Department of Nursing to the School of Nursing. The School of Nursing will serve as a vital part of the university’s plan for growth of its nursing degrees and a focus on meeting the healthcare-related workforce needs of the region.

“Shawnee State University has a long history of preparing future nurses, advancing the profession, and influencing quality of care in hospitals, clinics and facilities throughout our service area,” said SSU Provost and Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs, Dr. Sunil Ahuja. “Our tradition of excellence in nursing education pre-dates our transition to a four-year university, with our first class of nursing students accepted in 1969.”

SSU has continued to respond to the healthcare workforce needs of the region, expanding the program from the associate’s degree in nursing to multiple pathways including the LPN to RN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and RN to BSN program. As the university continues to respond to the demand for prepared nurses, the School of Nursing is developing plans for additional pathways to nursing, accelerated degrees, and advanced degrees – including a Master of Science in Nursing.

“Working with local, regional, and state providers, the School of Nursing will expand our reach and influence on the nursing shortage and the profession,” said Provost Ahuja. “The establishment of this School represents an elevation of nursing programs at the university, an opportunity for enhanced enrollments in nursing programs and exemplifies a significant addition to SSU’s academic portfolio to serve the students and the region.”

SSU’s School of Nursing offers a range of opportunities for students just beginning their nursing journey or licensed nurses seeking high-quality educational opportunities to further their careers.

To learn more about the School of Nursing at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/nursing.

