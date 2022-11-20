SSU’s Theta Phi Alpha hosts “Power Hour” for women’s fitness

Celebrating the national Women’s Health and Fitness Day earlier this semester, Shawnee State University sorority Theta Phi Alpha hosted their “Power Hour” event to honor the day. Junior Makayla Aiken, Philanthropy Chair of the sorority, planned the event for the campus community to attend.

“We had about fifteen students and some women from the SOMC LIFE Center attend,” she said.

“Power Hour” was an opportunity for students to participate in a fun fitness and Zumba class to promote women’s health.

“Since Theta Phi Alpha is a group of women we wanted to remind ourselves and other women to make sure to take care of their health, with fitness being one way to do so,” said Aiken.

In addition to the class, the sorority asked participants to donate sanitary, hygiene, and laundry products to support the local women’s center.

“We especially wanted to help less fortunate women to be able to take care of their health, which is why we also had the women’s health items drive,” said Aiken.

By the end of the event, the group had collected almost seven bags worth of products to be donated.

Breaking a sweat during power hour https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Powe_1.jpeg Breaking a sweat during power hour

Staff report

To learn more about campus life at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.

To learn more about campus life at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.