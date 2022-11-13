SSU Military & Veteran Services supporting student veteran success

Assisting students who are veterans, current service members, and their family members, Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veterans Services aids military-affiliated students in the transition into academic and civilian life.

“As a recent college graduate myself, I understand the difficulties of transitioning from the military lifestyle to college life,” said Brian Caudill, coordinator of Military & Veteran Services. “The life you had compared to now can often seem like opposite.”

Working within the Office of Military & Veterans Services, Caudill’s role is to provide guidance and assistance to student veterans and their families in helping them obtain all federal and state educational benefits and entitlements they have earned by serving in the United States military. Open to all students who are active duty, veterans, as well as military spouses and dependents, Caudill works to make sure student veterans have the ability to find a support system on campus.

“Transitioning can be tough,” he said. “Take it one day at a time and understand that there is always someone available to help you navigate through issues.”

The office also supports the university’s Student Veterans of America (SVA) student organization that works to empower student veterans with educational experiences that go beyond the classroom.

“Many of us miss the camaraderie we had while serving,” said Caudill. “Military & Veterans Services is a place where you can get that same camaraderie.”

Caudill invites all student veterans on campus to stop by the office Monday through Thursday any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The office features a lounge for student veterans to relax or study and also to meet and network with other veterans.

“You served us, now let us serve you,” he said.

To others on campus, Caudill offers advice on how they can support student veterans inside and outside of the classroom.

“If you have class with a veteran, let them know you appreciate them and the sacrifices they made,” he said. “Understand that veteran students are a great resource. Veterans have experiences that may be beneficial to you.”

Staff report

To learn more about Military & Veterans Services at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans.

