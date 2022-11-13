SSU’s Plastics Engineering Technology receives ABET Accreditation

Shawnee State University’s Plastics Engineering Technology (PET) program recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology (ABET). This recognition makes SSU’s program 1 in 4 bachelor’s programs in the world with this designation and the only program of its kind in the state of Ohio.

“ABET is the globally recognized, premier accrediting body for Engineering and Engineering Technology accreditation,” said Adam Miller, Chair of the Department of Engineering Technologies and Associate Professor of PET. “The Plastics program at Shawnee State has displayed indicators of educational program quality, such as alumni professional achievement, high employment rates, industry partnership and advisory board engagement over the years. ABET accreditation provides another level external validation of program quality for the Plastics program.”

A 2009 graduate of the PET program, Miller is among the many graduates who have experienced a 100% job placement or graduate school acceptance rate after completing their degree. Students in the program are often sought after from major companies before their graduation date, with many completing hands-on internships with industry leading partners.

“Accreditation by ABET for Shawnee State’s Plastics program brings opportunities for students and graduates to a level equal to other major state universities,” said Dr. Skip Miller, Professor of PET and ABET Coordinator. “It means we have a quality program.”

The PET program has had partnerships with several industry leaders including Milacron, Krauss Maffei, Advanced Composites, DME, iMFLUX, Stanley Electric, and others, leading students to internships and a donation of materials to train students with leading-technology in the field. These industry leaders also employ several alumni of the program, advancing the program’s relationship with those companies.

“ABET accreditation opens up more opportunities for our students, our alumni and our program to organizations who seek the external validation that ABET provides,” said A. Miller. “It provides an additional level of confidence in the investment students are making in their education.”

The PET program will be hosting its annual Plastics Day for prospective students on Friday, Dec. 2. The event allows high school students and their parents to meet industry alumni, learn about manufacturing pieces in the lab, and explore a career field that is the largest business industry in Ohio.

Staff report

To learn more about the Plastics Engineering Technology program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/plastics.

