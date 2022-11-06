SSU Nursing major gets hands-on experience in Vaccine Clinic

A senior at Shawnee State University, Julie Price (Hometown: Proctorville, Ohio) has enjoyed being able to gain clinical experience in her major. Pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Price recently had the opportunity to give vaccines to her fellow students, friends, and professors at the on-campus Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

“I chose nursing because I wanted to make a positive impact on people,” she said.

When first learning she would be able to give out vaccines at the clinic, Price was nervous but excited for the opportunity to have that experience.

“I am so incredibly grateful I had the opportunity to participate in the vaccine clinic and work with such great people,” she said.

SSU’s School of Nursing offers multiple pathways for students to complete their degrees in the field, including an Associate Degree in Nursing and an LPN-RN Pathway as well as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an RN-BSN Pathway. The degrees offer a range of opportunities for those just beginning their nursing journey or those licensed nurses seeking high-quality educational opportunities to further their careers.

“I am very thankful that I chose Shawnee’s nursing program,” she said. “The professors care so much about their students. They push us to succeed and to be the best future nurses we can be.”

Shawnee State University nursing senior, Julie Price, delivers vaccine shots to students, staff, and faculty during the on-campus clinic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Julie-Price.jpg Shawnee State University nursing senior, Julie Price, delivers vaccine shots to students, staff, and faculty during the on-campus clinic.

Staff report

To learn more about the nursing programs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/nursing.

