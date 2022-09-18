Shawnee State University to host Alumni Awards Dinner Sept. 24

Shawnee State University’s Alumni Association will host its Alumni Awards Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at 6 p.m. in the Morris University Center Ballroom on SSU’s campus. During the dinner, the Alumni Association will present its awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 2020 award recipients include Mandy Hannan (’14) for the Distinguished Alumnus, Kyle Brewer (’08) for the Medal of Merit, Lisa Buckler (’84) for the Alumni Community Service, Aaron Wamsley (’18) for Outstanding Recent Graduate, Christina Baker (’12) for Alumni Continued Service, and Nathaniel Chris Jones (’20) for Alumnus of Tomorrow.

The 2021 award recipients include DeLano Thomas (’16) for Distinguished Alumnus, Dr. Curt Laird (’97) for Medal of Merit, Abby Fryman (’17) for Outstanding Recent Graduate, Adam Miller (’10) for Alumni Continued Service, and Derek Stapleton (’21) for Alumnus of Tomorrow.

The 2022 award recipients include Dr. Amy Heim (’09) for Distinguished Alumnus, Zachary Brooks (’13) for Medal of Merit, Nancy Donini (’73) for Alumni Community Service, Nicholas Fryman (’18) for Outstanding Recent Graduate, Paul Yost (’92) for Alumni Continued Service, and Christa Harris (’22) for Alumnus of Tomorrow.

Tickets for the Alumni Awards Dinner are $25.00 and include dinner and the awards presentation. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ssuhomecoming.com. To learn more about the Alumni Awards presented by the SSU Alumni Association, visit www.shawneestatealumni.com.

This event is part of Shawnee State University’s 2022 Homecoming Weekend: Alumni, Family & Community Celebration happening on campus September 23 & 24, 2022. To view a full schedule, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com.